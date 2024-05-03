Manchester United have big plans for the summer transfer window and a stunning report has suggested they could sign Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus.

The Red Devils were first linked with the 34-year-old in the 2013/14 season – back when he was considered one of the best wingers in European football.

However, Reus remained loyal to Dortmund – as he has done throughout his career – and Man Utd were ultimately unable to bring him in.

A report from The Express claims that Man Utd’s co-owners, the Glazer family, were especially keen to get a deal done for Reus at the time.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has now taken over transfer responsibilities at Old Trafford but it’s claimed that Man Utd would jump at the opportunity to sign Reus this summer.

Man Utd are ‘set to be offered the chance’ to sign the veteran on a free transfer in the coming weeks, given that his contract with Dortmund will come to an end in June.

The report says that signing Reus would be the ‘perfect way’ to kick off the Ratcliffe era, but TEAMtalk understands there are several things fundamentally wrong with this claim.

READ MORE: Euro giant in ‘discussions’ over shock Ten Hag swoop amid big Man Utd uncertainty

Signing Marco Reus doesn’t fit with Ratcliffe’s vision

As we have consistently reported, Ratcliffe wants to turn Old Trafford into the best place to develop hot prospects.

Ratcliffe is keen to avoid repeating what he considers mistakes of the past by signing players who are past their prime and handing them huge contracts.

Casemiro is one example. He is on a reported weekly wage of £300,000 per week and the Red Devils will try and find a buyer for him this summer.

That may prove difficult, however, given that he is under contract until 2026 and it’s very unlikely any team would be willing to match his current salary.

Reus may not demand a huge salary like Casemiro but signing him seems a pointless exercise when they already have important players playing in his positions.

Reports also suggest that several MLS sides are keeping close tabs on Reus’ situation and that remains a much more likely move for him this summer.

Reus would have undoubtedly been an excellent signing when he was playing at his peak, but even if Man Utd are ‘offered’ his services, signing him would completely go against Ratcliffe’s transfer philosophy.

DON’T MISS: Premier League Predictions: Big Liverpool v Tottenham verdict; disagreement on tricky Man Utd trip; Arsenal, City cruise