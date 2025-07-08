Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign three Premier League-proven strikers with 290 goals between them, and United’s wider intentions for the striker position have been revealed.

Man Utd are determined to overhaul their attacking options after Ruben Amorim quickly determined it’s the final third where his side are weakest.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho have all been transfer-listed. Rasmus Hojlund does not want to leave, though United may force the issue if a suitable offer is lodged. Inter Milan and more recently Roma have been linked with the Dane.

The first piece of the puzzle to fall into place from an arrivals perspective was Matheus Cunha. The presence of a £62.5m release clause made that deal mercifully simple.

Getting a deal for Bryan Mbeumo over the line is proving tricky amid claims Brentford have moved the goalposts.

After initially demanding the same £62.5m fee United paid for Cunha, i news now state Brentford want far more. Additionally, the report stated Brentford are also now requesting a higher portion of the fee up front.

If United get their way and do land Mbeumo, the plan is to field him alongside Cunha in the dual No 10 roles.

To complete the attacking revamp, a new striker would then be signed, meaning the entire front three in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation would consist of new recruits next term.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Man Utd were offered the chance to sign Jhon Duran on an initial one-year loan.

United baulked at Al Nassr’s insistence the buying club cover 100 percent of Duran’s roughly £330,000-a-week wages. Fenerbahce weren’t so reluctant and on Sunday, completed a deal on the exact same terms United were offered.

A fresh update from The Athletic has now revealed Man Utd have been offered three more strikers, all of whom boast a wealth of Premier League experience.

The report read: “United have also been offered the chance to sign several free agents, namely Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jamie Vardy and Callum Wilson.”

Vardy (37), Wilson (33) and Calvert-Lewin (28) are all free agents after being released by Leicester, Newcastle and Everton respectively.

The trio have seen better days, though have proven their worth in the past. Indeed, Vardy is the 14th-highest scorer in Premier League history with 145 goals. Wilson has bagged 88 EPL goals in spells with Bournemouth and Newcastle. All 57 of Calvert-Lewin’s top flight goals came with Everton.

Who will Man Utd sign?

The Athletic then shed light on whether United will actually move for any of the three free agents they’ve been offered.

“It is expected that they would only advance on these, if at all, towards the end of the window if they do not get any of their top targets,” the report continued.

The ‘top targets’ Man Utd are giving priority to signing ahead of any of the free agents are Moise Kean, Ollie Watkins and Hugo Ekitike.

United were interested in signing Viktor Gyokeres, though he’s agreed personal terms with Arsenal who are finalising a club-to-club agreement with Sporting CP.

Fiorentina’s Kean has a release clause within his contract worth €52m / £45m that can be triggered up until July 15.

The report claimed that of all the Premier League sides to show interest in the Italy international, it’s Man Utd who are the most keen.

Signing Ekitike remains highly unlikely unless Eintracht Frankfurt greatly reduce their €100m / £85m asking price. The latest on United’s pursuit of Watkins can be found below…

