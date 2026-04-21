Manchester United are preparing an ‘official’ offer worth £34m for their answer to Rio Ngumoha, with a ‘significant escalation’ coming in the race to sign the ‘hottest prospect in world football’.

In what’s been a season of doom and gloom at Anfield, one bright spark has dazzled of late and left Liverpool fans wanting more.

Rio Ngumoha – still only 17 years of age – is already tearing defences apart. He’s making it increasingly difficult for Arne Slot to keep selecting more experienced campaigners like Cody Gakpo.

Ngumoha has the world at his feet, but according to the Daily Mail, the Liverpool youngster isn’t the No 1 prospect in world football right now.

That honour, per the report, belongs to Palmeiras’ Brazilian sensation, Eduardo Conceicao, who Man Utd are now primed to table a substantial bid for.

It’s claimed Man Utd ‘are preparing an official bid worth €40 million (£34m) in fixed terms for Palmeiras prodigy Eduardo Conceicao, with bonuses still to be defined’.

The move is said to represent a ‘significant escalation’ in the increasingly fierce race to sign the right-footed left winger.

INEOS – who have made it their mission to snap up more and more prospects since taking control at Old Trafford – have ‘already initiated contacts and are now working to formalise their proposal’ for Conceicao.

Conceicao’s representatives have already travelled to Europe and held discussions with several interested sides. As you might expect, the list of clubs hoping to seal this once in a lifetime opportunity is a lengthy one.

Every club who wants Eduardo Conceicao

Newcastle are in the mix too, and per the report, have already seen a €40m / £34m bid turned down.

Perhaps crucially, it was stressed a large portion of that sum comprised add-ons, and Palmeiras think they can secure a better deal, both in terms of payment structure and the overall number.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, has verified Chelsea and Manchester City are circling too. Both clubs – along with Man Utd and Newcastle – have held talks with Conceicao’s camp.

French giants PSG reckon they can lure Conceicao to Paris, but it’s Barcelona who sources tell us are positioned as favourites for the time being.

Of course, Man Utd thundering in with their anticipated €40m / £34m bid could change that, and quickly.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Given Conceicao is just 16 years old, he wouldn’t be able to transfer to Europe until he turns 18, which he won’t do until December of 2027.

A transfer can be fully agreed before then, but he wouldn’t be able to link up with his new teammates at whichever European side he joins until the January window of 2028.

Some Man Utd fans might feel a sense of trepidation at their club potentially spending so much on someone so young.

However, it’s important to remember Conceicao is a product of the fabled Palmeiras youth system which in recent times, has produced talents like Estevao (Chelsea) and Endrick (Real Madrid).

As far as Conceicao goes, there is no real sense a big-money move would be a gamble that could backfire.

DON’T MISS: ‘Goodbye!’ – Man Utd to gamble on Dutch midfielder with transfer ‘increasingly’ certain