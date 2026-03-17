Man Utd make ‘official contact’ with Ajax and transfer is fully expected

Manchester United have initiated club-to-club talks with Ajax regarding the transfer of a highly-rated winger, according to a report.

Reading the above sentence may fill some Man Utd fans with dread after what happened last time the Red Devils signed a wide man from Ajax.

United forked out an eye-watering £86m (add-ons included) when bringing Antony to England. The Brazilian flopped massively in the Premier League before ultimately being sold at a huge loss to Real Betis for just €25m / £21.65m.

But according to the latest from Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, United are ready to roll the dice with their Dutch counterparts once more.

Taking to X, Tavolieri declared: ‘Manchester United officially made contact with Ajax Amsterdam to explore the potential terms of a deal for Mika Godts.

‘Belgian talent will be one of the main attractions in the upcoming market and expected to leave the Dutch club next summer.’

Tavolieri specialises in covering Belgian players, thus giving this development greater credence.

Godts is a right-footed left winger and Man Utd are well known to be on the hunt for that exact profile of player in the upcoming summer.

Despite being just 20 years of age, Godts is remarkably experienced, having notched over 100 appearances for Ajax’s senior team so far.

It’s in the current campaign where he’s really come to the fore, with Godts scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in just 25 Eredivisie games.

Nevertheless, as we’ve seen with imports directly from the Eredivisie in recent times, the step up in class to the Premier League can be troublesome.

When addressing links between Godts and Liverpool last month, senior Dutch journalist, Valentijn Driessen, suggested Godts is still some way short of being Premier League-ready despite being Ajax’s best player right now.

He explained: “He’s Ajax’s best player right now. But he squandered a golden opportunity against NEC to give Ajax the victory.

“He was a bit lucky to have scored that goal, although that counts too. You can also criticise him for ensuring Ajax only got one point, not three.”

Driessen added: “Where is his ceiling? Way above the Eredivisie, but he needs to make progress.

“You shouldn’t put him at Liverpool now; that won’t help either. Cody Gakpo is struggling there, but you don’t need to put him in that position now. He’s not going to play much better than Gakpo.”

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