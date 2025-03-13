Manchester United have been linked with one of Jose Mourinho’s charges at Fenerbahce and while a club figurehead has confirmed their interest, they have no intention of selling their rising star.

A big summer lies ahead for Man Utd, with many players expected to leave and a handful of others sworn in to replace them.

One player who is reportedly on their radar is Fenerbahce’s Yusuf Akcicek, who is beginning to make inroads at the Turkish giants this season.

The former Galatasaray youngster has made 30 appearances for Fenerbahce’s first-team and now he is attracting interest from abroad.

According to Sports Digitale and journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, the Red Devils plan to send scouts to Rangers’ Europa League last-16 second leg tie at home to Mourinho’s side on Thursday.

The 19-year-old, who stands at 6ft 4in, has earned six caps for Turkey’s Under-19s; so if signed, this may be one for the future for United. But he may be available for £15m (€17.9m, $19.5m) or so, going by a club director’s comments.

Man Utd ‘officially wants Akcicek’

Fenerbahce vice-president Acun Ilıcalı addressed the speculation surrounding Akcicek’s future. He made it clear they do not want to sell the teenager, but expects transfer bids to come his way this summer.

He said, via Sport Witness: “Manchester United officially wants Yusuf Akçiçek. In fact, along with Manchester United, one of the five big teams in England has also stepped in for Yusuf Akçiçek.

“But as of now, one of them (who want him) is from France… The other one is Manchester United; two teams officially want Yusuf Akçiçek from Fenerbahçe.

“The team that wants him from France is not Paris Saint-Germain, but a big team there wants him. They will also come to Glasgow to watch. United will send scouts to Glasgow once again.

“Manchester United wants him very much… I expect an official offer of around £10-15m to come out in the summer. United will meet with Fenerbahçe in June.”

Man Utd transfer roundup: Mainoo exit fear, Mateta interest

United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reported to have ‘declared war’ on new contract negotiations, potentially opening the door for Kobbie Mainoo to exit the club.

A report in The Sun states, ‘Salaries for new signings and stars attempting to renegotiate their deals will be massively scaled back’, with ‘huge bonuses offered instead when results improve’.

TEAMtalk has revealed that Crystal Palace star Jean-Phillipe Mateta is one of four striker targets United have heading into this summer.

The Frenchman joins Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko on their dream shortlist.

United have also been offered the chance to sign Leroy Sane, with the Bayern Munich entering the last few months of his contract.

