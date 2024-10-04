Man Utd officials fear they’ve made colossal transfer blunder, with £70m-plus thrown away

Key figures within Manchester United are ‘extremely disappointed’ over the sale of Mason Greenwood last summer, while reports claim the frontman could be heading to Barcelona after just one year at Marseille.

Man Utd sold Greenwood to Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille for roughly £27m on July 18. Greenwood shone the season prior while loaned to Getafe, though the Red Devils believed it best for all parties if Greenwood were to continue his career away from Old Trafford.

Greenwood has dazzled in the early going in Ligue 1, bagging five goals and providing one assist during his first six matches.

According to an update from Give Me Sport, ‘key figures’ within Man Utd’s hierarchy believe selling Greenwood at the time the club did was an error.

It’s claimed certain United officials believe Greenwood will go on to become a £100m player. Man Utd sold the forward for approximately £27m, meaning the club have potentially missed out on around £73m if Greenwood goes on to reach his true potential and generate a nine-figure valuation.

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly already preparing a move in 2025, with the Sun stating they’re ready to put £60m on the table next summer.

GMS echoed claims Barcelona are sizing Greenwood up who they believe possesses ‘genuine elite potential.’

Silver lining for Man Utd

There is somewhat of a silver lining for Man Utd, however, given they were insistent on inserting a sizeable sell-on clause. Sky Sports claimed the clause is worth a figure in the 40-50 percent range.

As such, if Greenwood were to move for £60m, Man Utd would be in line to collect a maximum of £30m via the clause, bringing the total incomings from Greenwood to £57m.

Nonetheless, £57m is still a long way short of the £100m some Man Utd figures believe Greenwood will soon be worth.

Man Utd also inserted a buy-back clause into the agreement with Marseille. But according to journalist Graeme Bailey, they are unlikely to trigger it despite Greenwood’s stellar form since his departure.

One return Greenwood could make is to the international arena, though not with England.

Greenwood began exploring switching his allegiance to Jamaica in August and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on September 16 that the forward had agreed to make that switch.

Garnacho transfer truths / Tuchel to replace Ten Hag?

In other news, the Sun claims Barcelona and Juventus are both showing interest in Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Red Devils are said to value the Argentina international at a somewhat modest £50m.

TEAMtalk has done some digging into the Sun’s claims and we’ve been told Man Utd would not even consider a sale unless bids of at least £70m are tabled.

Even then, there is no guarantee United would cash in, with Garnacho rated extremely highly inside the club.

Elsewhere, we can reveal out-of-work manager Thomas Tuchel is top of Man Utd’s shortlist to replace Erik ten Hag.

Max Allegri – also currently unemployed – is admired too. But for the time being it is Tuchel who is front and centre in their thinking.

Six games, six G/A for Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood Marseille stats so far

