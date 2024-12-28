Man Utd on red alert as former Erik ten Hag target ‘put up for sale’ by Euro giants

Manchester United could reignite their interest in AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori, as the centre-back has reportedly been transfer listed by the Italian giants.

Tomori, 27, was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2023 and was on their radar last summer, before they signed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

TEAMtalk understands that Ruben Amorim is not against the idea of Man Utd signing another centre-back in January, following the recent injury to Victor Lindelof.

Lindelof is also out of contract next summer and is likely to leave the Red Devils, while Harry Maguire is also on an expiring deal – although Man Utd are considering offering Maguire an extension.

Tomori could therefore come into Man Utd’s thinking again, should he become available.

According to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are considering selling Tomori in January. He is considered a ‘luxury’ reserve player by Paulo Fonseca, with Matteo Gabbia and Malick Thiaw being his preferred centre-back options.

The 27-year-old has made nine Serie A appearances this season and hasn’t started a league game since October, so it wouldn’t be a major shock to see the former Chelsea man move elsewhere.

Newcastle is a more likely destination for Tomori – sources

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed earlier this month that Milan ARE open to selling Tomori for the right price this winter.

Sources state that Tomori has asked his entourage to explore possible moves. Tomori wants his agent to prioritise talks with Premier League clubs, as he would ideally like to return to England.

However, TEAMtalk understand that Newcastle is a more likely destination for the England international than Man Utd.

The Magpies are long-term admirers of the defender and are currently best-placed to bring him back to the Prem. Newcastle sources confirmed the Magpies’ interest in Tomori recently as they look to strengthen the backline.

It is believed that Milan will consider selling Tomori for around €30million (£24.9m / $31.3m) in January. Newcastle believe this is a fair price, which should help to set up a potential deal.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Man Utd are considering a January move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani as a replacement for Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has publicly admitted his desire for a new challenge and he has been left out of the squad by Ruben Amorim for the past three games.

Muani is on Man Utd’s radar and he could be available for around £50million in January. The biggest issue, however, is finding a buyer for Rashford.

He is on huge wages of £300,000 per week and to date, no club has been willing to match that.

In other news, Man Utd are one of three Premier League clubs keeping close tabs on Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, who could be available on a free transfer in January.

Olmo’s contract with Barca includes a clause which allows him to walk away on a free transfer if the LaLiga side fail to register him in their squad for the second half of this season, which they have so far yet to do.

Man Utd, Manchester City and Arsenal are all said to be keeping a close eye on Olmo’s situation.

