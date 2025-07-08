Man Utd haven't got long to decide whether they want to sign a £45m-rated striker

Manchester United are showing the strongest interest of all Premier League sides in a £45m-rated striker, though securing a deal could come at the expense of a different move, according to reports.

Man Utd are determined to overhaul their attacking options heading into Ruben Amorim’s first full season at the helm. Matheus Cunha has been banked and two bids – both unsuccessful – have been tabled for Bryan Mbeumo.

Man Utd have the funds available to sign Mbeumo without selling players first. However, additions beyond that pair will hinge on generating fees from unwanted stars, such as Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Marcus Rashford.

Man Utd are continuing to negotiate with Brentford despite fresh reports stating the Bees have moved the goalposts.

Indeed, i news claimed Brentford are now demanding much more than their original £62.5m asking price, as well as a greater portion of the fee up front.

Aside from Mbeumo, Man Utd also want to sign a new starting striker and the latest from The Athletic has put Moise Kean in the upper echelons of their shortlist.

The report read: ‘An addition at centre-forward remains a possibility if United can clear space within the squad, despite Cunha and Mbeumo’s past experience of playing up top as well as out wide.

‘United have been keeping tabs on Fiorentina’s Moise Kean, who has a €52million release clause that can be triggered until July 15.

‘United are the Premier League club to have shown the most interest in the 25-year-old Italy international, who has interest from the Saudi Pro League.’

Mbeumo or Kean? Man Utd may have to choose

As mentioned United have just one week remaining before Kean’s release clause becomes inactive.

The 25-year-old could still move on after July 15, though Fiorentina will obviously be free to demand an elevated transfer fee when free from the release clause restrictions.

As such, Man Utd have a decision to make and they don’t have long to mull it over. If they continue full steam ahead for Mbeumo and a third bid is accepted, the likelihood is they won’t be able to move for Kean.

Rashford, Garnacho and Antony are not close to leaving Man Utd in permanent deals.

Sancho is the subject of strong interest from Juventus who are willing to sign the player outright. However, the latest from Corriere dello Sport stated Juve want to pay just €25m / £21m and via instalments.

That type of move would do little to boost United’s spending power right here and now. Accordingly, it appears to be a case of Mbeumo OR Kean over the next seven days and not both.

Moise Kean: The story since leaving Everton

By Samuel Bannister

August 31, 2021: After a 17-goal loan spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Everton send Kean back to Juventus on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

September 11, 2021: Massimiliano Allegri gives Kean his second Juventus debut, but he commits an error leading to the decisive goal in a loss to Napoli.

September 22, 2021: To mark his first start since returning to Juventus, Kean scores against Spezia.

December 8, 2021: Kean scores his first goal in the Champions League in Juventus colours to seal a win over Malmo.

April 25, 2022: Kean scores his sixth and final goal of his first season back at Juventus.

May 11, 2022: Juventus lose the Coppa Italia final to Inter, with Kean playing as a substitute.

October 21, 2022: After 13 appearances without a goal at the start of the season, Kean opens his account for 2022/23 with a goal against Empoli.

November 13, 2022: Kean scores a brace against Lazio, the first of his second spell at Juventus.

March 5, 2023: Kean gets sent off just one minute after coming on against Roma.

April 1, 2023: A goal against Verona turns out to be the last of the season (8) for Kean.

January 30, 2024: A loan move to Atletico Madrid collapses for Kean due to an issue in his medical.

May 12, 2024: Kean makes his final appearance for Juventus, having failed to score at all in his final season.

July 9, 2024: Fiorentina buy Kean from Juventus for €13m rising to €18m.

August 17, 2024: Kean completes all 90 minutes of his Fiorentina debut against Parma.

August 22, 2024: Kean scores his first Fiorentina goal in a Conference League qualifier against Puskas AFC.

November 10, 2024: Kean scores his first senior hat-trick against Hellas Verona.

December 4, 2024: Kean scores in normal time, but misses a penalty in the shootout as Fiorentina are knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Empoli.

December 5, 2024: Kean is named the Serie A Player of the Month for November – two years after last winning the prize – after scoring five goals in three games.

February 6, 2025: A brace by Kean helps Fiorentina to a 2-0 win over reigning champions Inter.

February 23, 2025: Kean collapses on the pitch while playing against Hellas Verona, but is later discharged from hospital.

March 13, 2025: Fiorentina overturn a first-leg deficit to beat Panathinaikos in the Conference League, with Kean’s goal to put them 3-0 up on the night effectively making the difference.

March 30, 2025: Kean scores the winner for Fiorentina against Atalanta, one of the sides above them in the Serie A table.

April 17, 2025: Kean sends Fiorentina into the Conference League semi-finals with the aggregate winner against Celje.

May 25, 2025: Kean scores on the final day of the Serie A season to finish his first campaign at Fiorentina with 25 goals from 44 appearances in all competitions.