Man Utd open to selling £180m trio after Amorim admits ‘we need to sell’

Ruben Amorim insisted Manchester United must sell before they buy in the summer, and sources claims three high profile stars with one thing in common are all available for big fees.

Man Utd’s winter window plans were tempered by the need to adhere to PSR regulations. Accordingly, and despite the clear need for multiple new signings, only Patrick Dorgu arrived from a first-team perspective.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the clash with Tottenham on Sunday, Amorim admitted Man Utd will again be reliant on sales before they can splash the cash in the summer.

“Our biggest problem now is Tottenham,” the head coach said. “We know the moment of the club. Of course I have to understand all of these problems but that problem of our club is not new. You already knew the rules of fair play.

“We have a problem at the moment, but that cannot influence the way I coach the team and prepare the next game, so my focus is on that and not the other things.”

Pushed on the longer-term impact after restrictions dampened their January transfer ambitions, Amorim said: “Here is simple – to do something we need to sell players.

“My focus is to prepare the game. We cannot do (signings) now. The window is closed. We need to focus on the games that we have, especially the next one, and then in the summer we will see.”

Part-owners INEOS have drafted ‘Mission 21’ and ‘Project 150’ plans. In other words, the club aim to win their 21st top flight title and hopefully before the club’s 150th anniversary of their foundation in 2028.

“Yes, we talk about that,” Amorim added. “With our focus, I sense from day one our focus is to win the Premier League and we can change everything in a few years.

“I don’t know how long it is going to take. At the moment we are in a difficult situation, the way we play, the games that we don’t win.

“We know that, but we need to work every day and to focus on the little steps, winning the next game, prepare very well the next summer and then we will see.”

But if Man Utd are to win the Premier League over the coming seasons, their squad will require a radical overhaul and difficult decisions on those already in situ may have to be made…

Big-name trio all available for sale

Homegrown stars Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford were all made available for sale in the winter window.

Rashford’s situation was different to the others, with his broken relationship with Amorim prompting Man Utd to actively seek a deal.

United were not actively pushing Mainoo or Garnacho out, though they would have entertained the idea of cashing in if their target valuation of each player were met.

The one thing each of that trio have in common is they’re homegrown players. The proceeds from the sales of such stars are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books and greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

Rashford would go on to join Aston Villa in a six-month loan deal that contains a £40m option to buy. Should Villa ignore the option, Man Utd will look to find a buyer to the tune of £40m.

United’s valuations of Garnacho and Mainoo are £60m and £80m respectively. And according to the Guardian, United’s stance on each player in the summer will remain what it was last month – they’re open to selling for the right price.

Chelsea – who showed interest in both Mainoo and Garnacho in January – remain keen on the talented young pair.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has also verified Garnacho and Mainoo’s ‘available for sale’ status ahead of the summer.

