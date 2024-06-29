Manchester United have opened talks with Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt and the early indications are promising, while sources state the Dutchman could be one of two new additions at the back.

Centre-half is an area of Erik ten Hag’s squad that will experience great change this summer. Raphael Varane will leave as a free agent at the end of June and the Frenchman recently flew to Italy ahead of securing what’s being termed a ‘dream’ move.

Elsewhere, Victor Lindelof is on the chopping block given the Sweden captain has just one year remaining on his contract. Everton and Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are both showing interest.

Man Utd’s No 1 transfer target in the centre-back position is Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite.

An agreement on personal terms that would see the Toffees star earn around £150,000-a-week at Old Trafford has been sealed.

Man Utd saw an opening bid worth £43m (including add-ons) knocked back. Everton value Branthwaite around the £70m mark, though require a major sale before the June 30 deadline to ensure they don’t fall foul of PSR rules.

Man Utd have insisted they won’t overpay for Branthwaite and with the clock ticking, Everton may well lower their demands at the eleventh hour.

Whether Branthwaite does or doesn’t sign for Man Utd will not effect their new pursuit of Matthijs De Ligt.

Various sources including Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have stressed it’s not a case or one or the other for Man Utd. Indeed, it’s entirely possible both players sign in a double deal that would revolutionise Ten Hag’s centre-back ranks.

Man Utd open talks with De Ligt

On the subject of De Ligt, both Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg have revealed talks between United and the player’s camp have opened.

There is plenty of encouragement a deal is there to be had for United, with De Ligt open to joining the Red Devils despite their lack of Champions League football.

Furthermore, De Ligt is unwilling to accept being fourth or even fifth choice starter in Bavaria.

Bayern favoured Eric Dier ahead of De Ligt last season, can also select Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae, and have signed Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart. Furthermore, they remain hellbent on prising Jonathan Tah away from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen too.

As such, De Ligt sees the writing on the wall and is fully prepared to change clubs this summer.

A reunion with Ten Hag – who he played for during the latter stages of his time with Ajax – could be on the cards. Ten Hag is understood to be keen on forging the reunion and is a driving force behind Man Utd’s chase.

De Ligt available for £42m

Taking to X, Plettenberg stated: “We’ve been told that Manchester United have opened talks about Matthijs de Ligt on player‘s side now!

“Understand that Man Utd have gathered more information about the 24 year old in recent days as he can leave Bayern with a suitable offer as revealed.

“De Ligt, ready to leave Bayern and open to join Man Utd as he will not become the central defender No. 4 or 5. Still no contact between the clubs yet.”

Regarding the fee it will take to unlock a deal, prior reports stated Bayern will sell for €50m/£42m.

As such, a double deal for De Ligt and Branthwaite would cost Man Utd roughly £112m.

If the club can secure a discount on Branthwaite and convince Bayern to sell De Ligt at a slightly reduced rate, United may well land both players for under £100m.

