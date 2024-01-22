Man Utd open talks for shock striker signing THIS month, with ‘exceptionally crazy’ bid touted

Manchester United are in talks to sign veteran striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting on a six-month loan deal from Bayern Munich, though sources differ as to whether he’s open to moving and a larger-than-expected package may also be required.

The Red Devils are yet to make a single signing this month, with Erik ten Hag’s transfer budget known to be tight. Instead, the focus has been on shifting out the deadwood.

However, rather than sell unfancied stars and generate fees that could be put towards arrivals, virtually all of United’s major exits have come via the loan route.

Indeed, saleable assets such as Hannibal Mejbri (Sevilla), Donny van de Beek (Frankfurt) and Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) have all left on loan.

With a new era dawning under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and a serious coup behind the scenes already sealed, United are already putting the pieces in place for a blockbuster summer spree.

However, according to various reports, Man Utd aren’t content to let the January window slip by without helping Ten Hag to strengthen in attack.

Scoring goals has been a problem for United’s strikers all season long. Rasmus Hojlund has notched just twice in the Premier League, while Anthony Martial has netted once.

Martial will be moved on at season’s end when his contract expires. But per journalist Seb Ecrivain, United could sign Choupo-Moting to replace Martial as Hojlund’s chief back-up right here and now.

Man Utd open talks for Choupo-Moting

Taking to X, Ecrivain stated Man Utd are ‘in contact’ with Bayern Munich regarding a six-month loan swoop for the 34-year-old.

The reporter added such a move would only cost a ‘minimal amount’, presumably by way of a loan fee.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed one week ago that Choupo-Moting is on United’s radar. Romano also suggested the veteran frontman would be open to joining United amid a severe reduction in game-time following Harry Kane’s arrival.

“Yeah, I think he will be open to that (joining Man Utd on loan),” began Romano. “I’m also hearing that at Bayern Munich they’re very happy with him because he’s been super professional every time they needed him, he’s always been on point and always been available in the best conditions.

“Bayern would like to keep him, even though they have Harry Kane, because Mathys Tel is very young. He’s doing fantastic but he’s very young.”

But as Romano stated, Bayern aren’t all that willing to sell Choupo-Moting given he provides adequate depth in striker position.

Sky Germany provide troubling update

Furthermore, according to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, signing Choupo-Moting might actually require a larger expense than you might think.

Plettenberg reaffirmed Bayern are perfectly happy to retain Choupo-Moting before noting only an ‘exceptionally crazy’ offer would change that stance.

Contrary to Romano’s claims, Plettenberg then stated the striker would actually prefer to remain at Bayern despite his diminished importance to the team.

As such, only a healthy offer from Man Utd – that may include a hefty loan fee and agreeing to cover the player’s full salary – looks capable of unlocking a deal.

Even then, Man Utd would still have to convince the player to swap a back-up role in Munich for a back-up role in Manchester.

United do have a recent history of signing veteran forwards on loan deals in the winter window. Odion Ighalo joined via that route in 2020 and did enough in the cup competitions (five goals) to earn a permanent move six months later.

Ten Hag later signed Wout Weghorst in last year’s January window, though the giant Dutchman proved a disappointment from start to finish.

Choupo-Moting enjoyed the best scoring season of his career last term when serving as Bayern’s bridge between Robert Lewandowski and Kane. The 34-year-old notched a more-than-respectable 17 goals in 30 appearances.

