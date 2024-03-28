Man Utd open talks for South American wonderkid but face stiff competition from Real Madrid

Manchester United have opened talks with an upcoming Argentine prospect, although the club faces stiff competition from Real Madrid according to reports.

The Red Devils are set for a big summer transfer window with Sir Jim Ratcliffe keen to rebuild the squad from the ground up.

With the long-term futures of Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof being up in the air, the club are especially keen to upgrade their options in this department.

A number of targets have already been identified, but Man Utd have supposedly opened talks with one of their targets, according to reports.

As per Ole (via Metro), Man Utd have ‘firmed up’ their interest in Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino by opening talks with the club over a deal for the youngster.

The 18-year-old centre-half has only made seven senior appearances for Boca Juniors, but he’s already garnered quite a reputation for himself.

Anselmino penned a fresh deal with Boca Juniors earlier this year which is valid until the end of 2028. However, the deal does include an £18.5m release clause.

While Anselmino would be a great signing for the future, he wouldn’t be expected to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford. Indeed, the report states that United would be willing to send him out on loan in order to continue his development.

Man Utd face stiff competition

Earlier this week, it transpired that Everton have been keeping tabs on the South American wonderkid. However, Premier League clubs also face stiff competition from some of Europe’s top sides.

AC Milan have been linked with the teenage defender in recent weeks and according to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are also interested in the deal.

The report states that the Spanish giants are prepared to pay the £18.5m release clause to land Anselmino which could be a significant blow to Man Utd.

Real Madrid have an excellent track record when it comes to scouting South American stars and Anselmino could be their next target in mind.

While the 18-year-old is currently drawing interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world, he recently reaffirmed his commitment to Boca Juniors.

“My head is here at Boca,” Anselmino told reporters. “I want to win titles here and win titles with this shirt. Nothing has come from outside.”

The defender seems to be committed to the cause in his native country, although a lucrative offer from Man Utd or Real Madrid could sway his verdict.

Anselmino will get the chance to hone his craft with Boca Juniors for the time being, but he could be left with a big decision to make in the upcoming summer transfer window.

