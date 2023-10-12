Man Utd open talks with electric winger, as phase one of exciting double deal explodes into life

Manchester United are in talks with a winger who’s scored six goals in six appearances this season, and a report claims a two-pronged deal could be on the horizon.

The wing positions have caused Erik ten Hag all manner of headaches this term. Mason Greenwood was loaned to Getafe despite Ten Hag being open to the forward’s reintegration into the first team.

Antony has missed time after battling to clear his name amid domestic violence allegations. The Jadon Sancho debacle rumbles on, with the 23-year-old still frozen out and unwilling to apologise to his manager.

United now look destined to sever ties with Sancho in January by any means necessary.

Exacerbating the situation is Marcus Rashford’s dramatic loss of form.

Rashford enjoyed the best season of his career to date last term, though has scored just once this season and continues to be substituted off earlier and earlier in games. Rashford was hooked after just 63 minutes last time out against Brentford.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, good news could be coming regarding the wide positions.

Man Utd open talks with Omari Forson

The outlet state Man Utd are ‘in talks’ with 19-year-old academy star Omari Forson over a new and improved contract.

Forson arrived at United in 2019 following spells in West Ham and Tottenham’s systems.

The left winger has since been capped by England at Under-15, U16 and U19 level. Forson has notched two goals in five appearances for the U19s.

His form at club level is far more impressive, with Forson scoring six goals and providing two assists in six matches split between the Premier League 2, EFL Trophy and UEFA Youth League this year.

The MEN state United are ‘eager’ to protect the player’s value as well as secure ‘one of the most exciting young players at the club’ down to a long-term deal.

Talks on that front have begun and any such agreement will come with a handy pay rise.

Second deal to follow?

Should a new deal be signed, the report then suggests Forson could be in line for a loan switch in January.

That would give the lively left winger a chance to prove himself at senior level. Where he might go or in which division wasn’t speculated at in the piece.

The primary focus at present is getting Forson to pen fresh terms and if sorted, the loan idea will then be explored.

Forson featured for United in pre-season and got minutes in the clashes with Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund.

The wideman was also named on the bench for United’s 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on September 20.

