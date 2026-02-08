Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has virtually ordered his old club to do a huge transfer U-turn on a top star poised to leave this summer, while also warning against making a knee-jerk decision over Michael Carrick’s outstanding run of form as interim boss.

The Red Devils have now won four Premier League games in a row after their 2-0 success over 10-man Tottenham on Saturday, with Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes netting in what was another impressive performance under the stewardship of the former United midfielder.

But it was a current Man Utd midfielder who Ferdinand was raving about after the victory over Spurs, with Casemiro once again proving why he still has much more to give in a red shirt, despite the club’s decision not to extend his Old Trafford stat beyond this summer.

The 33-year-old has been one of United’s standout performers under Carrick, however, the club have already confirmed that the Brazil international will leave the club when his contract expires.

But, speaking after United’s win over Tottenham, Ferdinand told his old club to make a U-turn over their decision and offer Casemiro a one-year contract extension.

“Casemiro… the game left him, he’s meant to leave the game before the game left him,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“Listen, where’s he going? He needs to sign a new deal. We need to get on to him now, Casemiro, get him another contract and say, ‘you know what, give us another year’.

“Because we’re going to have to go out and replace that and the way he’s performing at the moment, we’re going to have to spend a lot of money to go and replace Casemiro the way he’s performing under Michael Carrick.

“The reports are that that’s an area they’re going to look into in the summer and I hope they do that, and they’re diligent in their research and their recruitment.”

DON’T MISS: Ranking the 15 biggest transfers ready to happen in summer 2026: Salah, Alvarez, Wharton

Ferdinand urges caution over Carrick appointment

Ferdinand, meanwhile, also insists that United should wait until the end of the decision to make a final decision on Carrick’s future, despite three clubs reportedly chasing his signature if the club does not pull the trigger on a deal.

However, Ferdinand is in no doubt that his old teammate is ‘putting a good case forward’ to take the job full-time.

“I know a lot of people are asking if Carrick should go on now and get the Man United job – it’s getting hard to say no,” Ferdinand said.

“In the manner he’s winning games, it’s hard to say, ‘I don’t think he should get it, I don’t think he’s experienced enough, it’s another job for old players, is he the right stature to be the manager?’. Well, the truth will be in the pudding.

“No, I wouldn’t give it to him right now. I know Michael, played with him for many years, grew up at West Ham with him, was one of his good mates within the United team, but I can sit here comfortably and say I don’t think he should be given the job right now.

“Let him go through to the end of the season, get to the end of the season then take stock and make a decision.

“But by god, is he putting a good case forward to go and get the job and get offered that contract, and long may it continue.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Man Utd news: Striker signing hope; Yan Diomande concern

Manchester United may soon have the chance to sign the striker they had a deal 90 percent completed for last summer, and who they prioritised before landing back-up option, Benjamin Sesko.

Elsewhere, it’s emerged that United rejected a late loan bid for one of their critical squad players from Besiktas, with the Turkish side also failing with a similar move involving Liverpool.

Meanwhile, there’s now a third significant clue one of world football’s most in-demand wingers will be on the move in the summer, and the signs are pointing towards Liverpool instead of Man Utd.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.