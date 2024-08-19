Manchester United will rely on two stars already at their disposal after steering clear of a proven performer who now looks like he’ll secure an alternative move, with two sets of talks underway.

Man Utd have completed four major signings this summer, with three coming in defence and the other at centre-forward.

The Red Devils are far from finished, however, with a new partner for Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield now their top priority.

PSG’s Manuel Ugarte remains the No 1 target and personal terms are agreed. United’s focus is now on convincing PSG to lower their €60m/£51m demands. If the Ligue 1 giant stand firm, United must sell a player in order to finance the killer bid.

Elsewhere, a new left-back is also wanted, while the club continued to be linked with Brentford and England hitman, Ivan Toney. That was despite already signing Joshua Zirkzee this window.

Toney would represent the most proven option between he Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund. The 28-year-old scored 20 Premier League goals in the 2022/23 campaign and has forced his way into the England set-up.

Brentford are willing to cash in given Toney has entered the final year of his deal. The Bees still aim to collect a sizeable fee, however, with a £60m windfall in their sights.

Man Utd have continued to be linked with Toney, as have Arsenal. Tottenham too were sizing Toney up prior to moving for Dominic Solanke.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd have zero intention of moving for Toney in the final 11 days of the summer window.

Man Utd content with Zirkzee/Hojlund; alternative Toney transfer

Instead, United will put their faith in Zirkzee and Hojlund, while Toney could be on the move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli instead.

They are the club where the likes of Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino play and Al-Ahli have already seen a £35m bid for Toney rejected by Brentford.

Not to be deterred, the Saudi side are continuing to negotiate with Brentford and talks are also being held with Toney and his camp too.

Taking to X, Plettenberg wrote: “Told again that Manchester United currently not considering to sign Ivan Toney until Deadline Day!

“No approach is planned yet. Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee should play regularly.

“28 year-old striker from Brentford, one to watch in the next 13 days with many requests and a strong interest from Sauid Arabia.”

Providing his own update on Toney’s future, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported: “Al Ahli remain in talks to sign Ivan Toney after £35m bid rejected by Brentford last week.

“Negotiations ongoing on both player and club side, still waiting for Toney and his family’s decision.

“As exclusively revealed, he’s number one target with two more names on the list.”

Thomas Frank confirms Toney exit chances

Toney was left out of Brentford’s squad for their season-opener with Crystal Palace.

Manager Thomas Frank admitted the omission was due to the transfer interest in the striker.

“There are various things going on with Ivan with transfer rumours and activity and because of all that we decided not to include him in the squad,” said Frank.

“That (decision) was the club and me. It was made on Thursday. We thought it was the best thing. Ivan always wants to play.”

