Man Utd outcast told to play waiting game as Barcelona formulate plan to take Ten Hag rebel

Barcelona will consider signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho next summer, but they are not interested in a January deal according to a fresh report.

The Man Utd star remains in a tricky situation at Old Trafford as he is yet to be reintegrated into the first-team squad following a public fallout with Erik ten Hag.

Since making the £73million switch from Borussia Dortmund to Man Utd in 2021, Sancho has struggled to deliver the goods on a regular basis.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and now Ten Hag have all found it difficult to get the best out of the 23-year-old who was considered as one of England’s top prospects just a few years ago.

Ten Hag is seemingly refusing to reintegrate Sancho until the winger apologises for his outburst on social media. However, as Sancho seems unwilling to back down from his stance, an exit in 2024 seems more than likely.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Sancho is unhappy with the “favouritism” being shown by Ten Hag, as the winger feels Antony is being treated better despite underperforming.

Along with Sancho, several other players are also understood to be fed up with being neglected by their boss for players they consider to be “part of his circle”.

A dysfunctional dressing room is the last thing that Ten Hag needs right now, but it seems as if the Dutch boss has plenty of problems to iron out before the January window.

Barcelona make Sancho stance clear

Plenty of clubs have been sniffing around Sancho, as teams from across the globe are said to be keeping close tabs on his developing situation at Old Trafford.

Borussia Dortmund are said to be ‘extremely keen’ on signing the winger and Sancho also has his admirers in the Saudi Pro League.

Another potential option on the cards for Sancho is Barcelona, but the Spanish club are only interested in signing him next summer and not in January according to Sport.

As Barcelona are tiptoeing around a tricky financial situation, they won’t be able to sign Sancho in January unless they sell a player of their own, which seems unlikely at this stage.

The report claims that Barcelona will be ‘attentive’ to Sancho’s situation, but they also claim the winger will need to reduce his wage demands if he does move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona will continue to track Sancho and they seem willing enough to play the waiting game as they gear up to make a move for the 23-year-old next summer.

