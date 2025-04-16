Man Utd will have to convince two underperforming stars to leave

A pair of highly paid but underperforming Manchester United stars are digging their heels in over the club’s plans to get rid, according to reports.

It’s been yet another disastrous campaign for Man Utd, with the club on course for their lowest Premier League finish. Their previous worst – eighth, last season – is on course to be blown away, with United currently languishing all the way down in 14th.

A major clear-out has been pencilled in, with Fabrizio Romano confirming two leavers on Tuesday.

Reserve goalkeeper Tom Heaton and back-up centre-back, Jonny Evans, will both depart when their contracts expire at season’s end.

But to ensure Ruben Amorim can splash the cash and reshape the squad in his image, Man Utd must rid the books of several high earners and preferably in lucrative sales.

However, two of United’s worst performers this term, Andre Onana and Casemiro, are both determined to stick around.

Onana pockets £120,000-a-week at present but was dropped for the Premier League clash with Newcastle on Sunday. Amorim’s call came on the back of Onana being at fault for both of Lyon’s goals in the 2-2 draw last Thursday.

Casemiro, meanwhile, is Man Utd’s top earner on £350,000-a-week. The Brazilian’s race is run at elite level, though his United deal doesn’t expire until the summer of 2026.

And according to various reports, both players will battle Man Utd if the club proceed with plans to sell the pair.

Andre Onana, Casemiro won’t go quietly

The Daily Mail led the way on Onana, declaring the goalkeeper ‘wants to stay’ at Old Trafford ‘despite interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed interest in Onana from Saudi Arabia is particularly strong.

“For Andre Onana, there is interest from Saudi Pro League since he was at Inter [Milan],” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“Now I can say that the interest from Saudi Pro League is still there for Andre Onana. So there are still clubs interested in the African goalkeeper, and there is still strong, strong interest. So let’s see at the end of the season what happens.”

But per The Mail, Onana and his family – who just bought a house in the north-west earlier in 2025 – are ‘settled’ and the stopper ‘wants to make a success’ of his time at United.

Speaking in an interview with AS back in February Casemiro also signalled his intentions to remain in situ.

“I have one and a half years left on my contract and I would like to finish it here in Manchester,” said the veteran midfielder.

“I am comfortable here and so is my family. They have adapted, we speak English.”

Man Utd made Casemiro available for sale in each of the previous two transfer windows and he’ll again be up for grabs in the summer.

But unlike Onana, interest in Casemiro is not widespread given his age, high salary and of course, his declining on-field displays.

As mentioned, the scale of United’s summer overhaul will be limited if the club cannot get bodies out of the door.

And in Onana and Casemiro, they appear to have two high profile and high-earning stars who won’t budge easily.

