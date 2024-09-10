Sir Jim Ratcliffe will show both Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof the Manchester United exit door in 2025 – but they are just two among four who could leave – though an improving attacking star looks destined to be offered a new contract.

British billionare Ratcliffe has showed no mercy with his recently acquired Manchester United squad this summer, ruthlessly showing a number of big names the door as he looks to bring in younger, more hungry players who can help the club bounce back to greatness. And while Joshia Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte have all signed for a combined £180m, Ratcliffe’s revolution remains far from complete.

As a result, the Manchester Evening News claims both Eriksen and Lindelof – both out of contract in 2025 – will be shown the door next, either at the end of the season when they will leave as free agents, or in January where fresh efforts will be made to sell them for mininal fees.

In addition, it’s revealed that both Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire – with the pair’s deals also due to expire at Old Trafford in 2025 – are both fighting for their futures and potentially also on the chopping block.

Veteran defender Evans earned a one-year extension over the summer. However, at 36 he is not expected to feature much this season and will be used only as squad cover. As a result, it is likely he too will depart.

Maguire also faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford. While United still have a one-year option on his deal – potentially keeping him at the club until 2026 – Ratcliffe is reported by the MEN to be open to his sale and ready to move him on if an attractive offer comes in.

Man Utd clearout: Eriksen, Lindelof to decide next moves

With De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez starting the season as United’s favoured centre-half pairing, and with Yoro yet to feature owing to a foot injury, it is not expected that Maguire will feature too much this season.

TEAMtalk revealed that West Ham were hot on Maguire’s trail over the summer and made a firm enquiry with United for his services. However, after signing both Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo over the summer months – two players United also considered – it remains to be seen if the Hammers will reignite that interest in the future.

Eriksen joined United as a free agent from Brentford in summer 2022 and was a major player under Erik ten Hag in his first season at the helm. But the Dane’s influence has waned in recent times and he had been made available to leave this summer.

He has also been heavily linked with a move this summer, though Real Betis were priced out and subsequent interest from both Ajax and Anderlecht has failed to see an agreement reached.

However, the player has acknowledged he needs to move on, having pleaded with Ten Hag to offer him more opportunities to prove his worth.

A free transfer exit next summer, or even a cut-price move in January now beckons for the 136-capped Denmark international.

Lindelof, meanwhile, was signed by Jose Mourinho back in summer 2017 for a fee of £30.7m (€35m / $38.6m) from Benfica and has made 259 appearances for the club. But with De Ligt and Yoro signing this summer, he has effectively slipped down the order to fourth or fifth choice – and is yet to play a single minute this season.

A move overseas is a possible option with clubs in Turkey having been linked already to his signature.

Busy summer at Man Utd not over yet amid Antony exit rumours

Ratcliffe has taken a swathe through the United squad this summer and has shown no mercy in showing several high-earner, but underperforming, stars the door.

To that end, the 2023/24 campaign had not even finished before it was confirmed that both Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial would be moving on. With the pair on £340,000 and £250,000 a week respectively, it came as no surprise that Ratcliffe chose not to renew their deals.

Martial currently remains without a club, and while Varane has since joined Serie A Como, the World Cup winner’s future there is already in some major peril.

Jadon Sancho was also moved on, allowed to join Chelsea on a season’s loan, after failing to prove his worth following a huge £73m move in summer 2021.

Joining the Blues on a year’s loan, Chelsea have the option to make the move permanent in 2025 for a fee of around £25m (€29.7m / $32.7m).

Ratcliffe, though, is not yet done and TEAMtalk has widely reported their efforts to offload Casemiro this summer. With Ratcliffe looking to remove his giant £300,000 a week wages, they have tried to initiate his sale both to Saudi Arabia and then, more recently to Galatasaray.

And another expensive flop, Antony, could also soon be shown the door, amid claims a move to Turkey could be finalised before this Friday’s transfer deadline.

Amad Diallo to earn new Man Utd deal

Winger Amad Diallo, 22, is also now in the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford, though again, United do hold the option to extend that by a further year, giving them some wriggle room.

Signed in a €25m deal from Atalanta in January 2021 as a relative unknown, Diallo has had to wait patiently to make his impact at United.

Having made just nine appearances over his first 18 months at the club, it was the loan spell he spent with Sunderland that really ignited his career and announced him as a player of huge potential.

While with the Black Cats, Amad helped Sunderland reach the play-offs and proved their star man as he scored 14 goals and added four assists over an excellent campaign.

However, it was perhaps not until March of this year, when he scored a monumental winning goal in a 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round that the player truly showed himself capable of making the grade at Old Trafford.

And much like Mark Robins had done all those years before with Sir Alex Ferguson, Amad’s goal to sink the Merseysiders did, in many eyes, effectively keep Ten Hag in his job and helped set United on their way to cup glory.

Building on from that, Amad has appeared in every match so far, scoring in the 2-1 loss at Brighton last month.

Now the United No 16 has proved himself worthy of an extension and TEAMtalk understands that talks over a new deal are likely to begin the coming months in an effort to tie him down to the club for the long term.

Anad’s current deal earns him just £28,800 a week and it is certain his next deal will see his salary at least double off the back of the promise he has shown and Ten Hag’s increased usage of him.