David Ornstein has named the two stars Manchester United gave serious consideration to signing before moving for Patrick Dorgu instead.

The signing of a left wing-back was priority No 1 from an arrivals perspective at Man Utd this window. Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation is heavily reliant on the width provided by the wing-backs, with the two No 10 spots behind the striker generally tucking in and playing more centrally.

After seeing two bids for Patrick Dorgu knocked back, Man Utd have agreed to pay Lecce a package worth €35m. The deal comprises €30m plus €5m in add-ons that are not fully guaranteed.

Dorgu has agreed personal terms with Man Utd on a four-and-a-half year deal running until the end of the 2028/29 campaign. The full details in his imminent move – including what squad number he’s likely to take – can be found here.

But according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Dorgu was not the only left wing-back United considered.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Ornstein revealed: “Initially they had a lot of admiration for Nuno Mendes at PSG who’s a top level left back and the finances – even if he wanted to come which I’m not aware of – were far higher in terms of a loan fee etcetera.

“They did look into other options like Alvaro Carreras who they have a buy-back option on at €18million at Benfica.

“There were a couple of other names in the frame and there probably still are, but Dorgu looks like an impressive talent, but he also looks raw, and coming in midseason with the Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia [injury] situations he would need to hit the ground running.”

Latest Man Utd news – Dorgu forces star out, Casemiro finished

Dorgu’s arrival – according to both Diario de Sevilla and Daily Mail – is set to spark Tyrell Malacia’s exit.

The Dutchman has the green light to leave and per the two reports, he’s been ‘offered’ to Real Betis.

They are the club Man Utd recently loaned Antony to, though while Real Betis do hold interest in Malacia and are seeking a new left-back, he’s not a priority for Manuel Pellegrini’s side at present.

Elsewhere, Ruben Amorim has all but confirmed Casemiro’s time at Old Trafford is up after suggesting the Brazilian can’t cope with the demands of Premier League football anymore.

“Sometimes it’s a system fit – sometimes it’s the player’s [form],” Amorim told TNT Sports Mexico on the subject of Casemiro.

“We know that Casemiro nowadays has other qualities. He’s intelligent, understands the game and knows where the ball is going to be.

“But, we are in a league where there is a big intensity difference. Therefore I feel our team needs players with high intensity and sometimes we don’t have them.

“We all know Casemiro’s qualities and everything he has won, so I have nothing to add to that. It’s just a selection choice.”

Patrick Dorgu statistics at Lecce this season