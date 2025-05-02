Man Utd perform ANOTHER U-turn with second exiting star now staying

The much-anticipated Manchester United exodus is no longer expected to contain two stars who had been earmarked for exits, according to reports.

Man Utd will be one of the busiest clubs this summer with regards to player turnover. New signings are wanted at centre-back, right wing-back and central midfield after additions in the final third are wrapped up.

To clear room and money for the new recruits, Man Utd are willing to let a plethora of stars leave either through free agency or in permanent moves.

On the subject of expiring contracts, Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen are all now in the final two months of their respective deals.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, back-up goalkeeper Heaton and reserve centre-back Evans are both leaving.

Writing on X on April 15 (in a since-deleted tweet), the reporter stated: “Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are both set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, plan confirmed.”

But according to an update from The Daily Mail, Romano may have jumped the gun regarding Heaton.

They claimed the 39-year-old is now in talks to sign a one-year extension that would see Heaton remain in situ as United’s third-choice goalkeeper.

That is music to the ears of Heaton who per the report, has no plans to retire in the event his contract isn’t renewed.

With Heaton now on course to stay, Man Utd have now crossed off two stars from the outbound list…

Harry Maguire earns new contract

United attempted to sell veteran centre-back Harry Maguire on multiple occasions over the last two summer windows, even accepting a £30m bid from West Ham in 2023.

The deal fell through once West Ham failed to agree personal terms with the player.

Maguire’s career at Old Trafford has had its fair share of ups and downs, though per The Athletic, his stock within the club is currently at an all-time high.

His dramatic late winner against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals is the obvious headline-grabber. Maguire also showed dazzling footwork before providing the cross for United’s opener against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday night.

His on-field displays have improved immeasurably since Ruben Amorim took charge and per the report, his leadership is highly regarded among key decision-makers too.

As such, The Athletic revealed: ”He is at a stage now where United executives are keen for him to have a long-term future at the club beyond his playing days, and talks on a new contract are anticipated in the summer after his plus-one extension was triggered in January.’

Maguire’s existing deal expires at the end of the 2025/26 season. As stated, an extension is now on the to-do list and Maguire may still have a future at the club once he retires.

