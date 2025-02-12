Man Utd pick out cheaper striker if Amorim denied Gyokeres, Osimhen transfers

Manchester United have identified a cheaper and ‘more attainable’ Premier League striker they’ll considering moving for in the summer if unable to land either of Ruben Amorim’s dream signings, according to a report.

There are no shortage of areas of concern within Amorim’s squad right now. One was addressed in January, with Man Utd providing their manager with a readymade wing-back in the form of Patrick Dorgu.

However, the striker position is increasingly coming under the microscope, with neither of Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee proving value for money so far.

The pair have combined to return figures of just five goals across 43 Premier League appearances this season. The lack of output even prompted Amorim to deploy Kobbie Mainoo as a false nine against Crystal Palace – much to Paul Scholes’ bewilderment.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd WILL sign a potent new striker in the summer. A player capable of occupying one of the two spots behind the striker is also on the agenda.

And per the latest from GMS, Amorim’s dream signings in the striker position are Viktor Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen.

Gyokeres is expected to cost around €70m/£60m if leaving Sporting CP. Osimhen – once returned to Napoli from his loan spell at Galatasaray – can be signed for the slightly higher sum of €75m/£62m via his release clause come the summer.

The pair were labelled Amorim’s ‘dream centre-forward signings’, though concerns over whether United can finance either move has prompted the formation of a back-up plan.

Per GMS, Man Utd have identified Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap as a worthy alternative.

Why Amorim and Man Utd like Liam Delap

Delap, 22, has been a revelation following his £20m switch from Manchester City to Ipswich.

The frontman is spearheading Ipswich’s fight for survival, with nine goals and two assists to his name in the Premier League so far.

Delap has reportedly been identified as a ‘serious’ and ‘more attainable’ target, with United particularly excited by the star’s potential.

At 22, there is plenty of room for Delap to take his game to even greater heights. Both aged 26, Osimhen and Gyokeres are about as good as they’ll ever be right now, though it is fair to say they’re both superior options to Delap at present.

On the subject of cost, TEAMtalk understands Ipswich will demand a minimum of £40m if cashing in. The club’s bargaining power will obviously diminish if they’re relegated to the Championship.

Nonetheless, Ipswich will be determined to drive the price as high as possible given Man City hold a 20 percent sell-on clause in the deal.

City also included a buy-back clause into their agreement with Ipswich, but with Erling Haaland and now Omar Marmoush in situ, there is no great need to re-sign Delap.

Other clubs aside from Man Utd known to be taking a look at Delap include Chelsea and Tottenham.

Latest Man Utd news – Patrick Dorgu confusion clarified

In other news, the confusion surrounding Patrick Dorgu and where the Dane is supposed to play has been cleared up.

Many within the industry claimed the left-footed Dorgu would be deployed at left wing-back upon arriving at Old Trafford. However, his debut in the FA Cup clash with Leicester came at right wing-back.

But according to the MEN, Dorgu’s selection on the right side is an outlier and the 20-year-old will primarily be used on his favoured left side moving forwards.

That will be music to the ears of United legend Paul Scholes who suggested Amorim’s selection of Dorgu on the wrong side suggested the manager’s brain was “fried”.

Speaking during a fan debate on The Overlap, Scholes said: “As I said before, a big concern for me is that we’ve been crying out for a left wing-back.

“They buy one [Dorgu] and it tells me his [Amorim] head is a little bit fried and confused at the minute because he plays him at right wing-back and keeps Dalot on the left. What’s going on here?”