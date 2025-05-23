Man Utd pivot to proven Prem striker after priority transfer nears collapse

Manchester United are in the running to sign a striker who’s scored 30 Premier League goals over the last two seasons amid growing fears a move for their No 1 target will be hijacked.

Defeat in the Europa League final has cost Man Utd dearly. The club will not participate in European football next year and after missing out on Champions League qualification a victory would have brought, their financial outlook has been hit.

The Red Devils will not generate around £100m in extra revenue participation in the UCL would have provided. Furthermore, the lack of available cash and the absence of European football will have a knock-on effect on their recruitment drive.

Thankfully for Man Utd, Matheus Cunha is not a player who will decide his future based on one season. United remain confident they’ll complete a £62.5m deal with Wolves, though the same cannot be said regarding Liam Delap.

After technical director, Jason Wilcox, held a face-to-face meeting with Delap, ESPN reported Man Utd were favourites to seal a deal assuming they won the Europa League.

But after tasting defeat at the hands of Tottenham the report claimed Delap is now expected to prioritise a move elsewhere, with Chelsea and Newcastle more and more optimistic of stealing a deal away from Man Utd.

As such, Man Utd may be forced into signing an alternative No 9 and according to L’Equipe, their search has taken them to south London.

It’s claimed United are now ‘in the running’ to sign Crystal Palace frontman, Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Frenchman, 27, has proven a big hit in the EPL over the last two seasons, notching 16 goals last year and 14 goals this time around.

Mateta has just one year remaining on his contract and per the report, could give consideration to joining Man Utd despite the fact they have no European football and via winning the FA Cup, Palace will compete in the Europa League.

Explaining why, it was noted Mateta hopes to catch Didier Deschamps’ eye and break into France’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Starring in the Europa League won’t necessarily do that, but being the focal point of Man Utd’s potential revival could.

TEAMtalk has been informed that despite Mateta’s dwindling contract, Palace will demand around £30m before agreeing to a sale this summer.

Coincidentally, that is the exact figure Delap can be signed for by way of his release clause.

Latest Man Utd news – Aston Villa raid / Bruno Fernandes decision and more…

🔴⚫️ Man Utd ‘serious’ about signing Aston Villa ace who WILL leave – sources

🔴⚫️ Man Utd reach decision on selling Bruno Fernandes after all parties agree

🔴⚫️ Ruben Amorim to axe Man Utd quartet who started UEL final as EIGHT exits planned