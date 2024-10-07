Manchester United are still considering Brentford boss Thomas Frank as one of three major contenders to become their next manager if Erik ten Hag is sacked, per the latest update.

Pre-planned talks are taking place early this week in which Man Utd board members will be expected to address the future of Ten Hag, who is under pressure after failing to win any of his past five matches.

The next opponents for Man Utd after the international break are Brentford, but coincidentally, their manager Frank has been highlighted again as someone on the shortlist to replace Ten Hag.

Frank has been linked with the Man Utd job since May, before Ten Hag was reluctantly given a new contract after a failure to convince key managerial targets to take his place.

Now, an update from talkSPORT has confirmed that Frank is still in contention to replace the freshly-under-pressure Ten Hag.

Also on the shortlist are Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate, who are both out of work after their jobs with Bayern Munich and England respectively came to an end in recent months.

The report does not give any indication of which of the three candidates would be the most likely man to be appointed if the decision was made to dismiss Ten Hag, but it’s worth remembering that Tuchel had doubts about the club’s recruitment strategy when he spoke with them over the summer – though they could try their luck at convincing the former Champions League winner with Chelsea again.

Who will be the next Man Utd manager?

TEAMtalk sources confirmed back in May that Man Utd were keeping tabs on Frank and Tuchel, while Southgate has been on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s radar for a while but recent reports downplayed the chances of him taking the reins at Old Trafford.

Since then, plenty has changed – apart from Ten Hag being under pressure and failing to convince the Man Utd board that he is definitely the right man for the job.

Last week, our sources informed us that Man Utd’s shortlist includes Southgate, Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Simone Inzaghi, while Massimiliano Allegri could also be in contention.

Tuchel remains on the radar, though, and is believed to be the preferred candidate for the job. Yet he is not the only Thomas that Man Utd are looking at – we can indeed verify that Frank has admirers in Manchester.

Appointing Frank, for what it’s worth, would require Man Utd to pay a compensation fee to Brentford.

Man Utd called out for recruitment ‘mess’ – but still eye new targets

Man Utd’s current predicament is naturally drawing a lot of attention and Ten Hag isn’t necessarily solely to blame.

Their recruitment has also come into question, with former midfielder Paul Scholes recently describing it as a ‘mess’ and struggling to get his head around what role one player in particular was signed to fulfil.

“[Joshua] Zirkzee… what is he? Is he a No.9 or a No.10? Is he going to get you 20 goals? I don’t think so,” Scholes said.

“I think they’re relying more on hope than actual proven quality and they spent so much money as well.”

Yet Zirkzee himself has been told he may have made the wrong move picking Man Utd instead of staying in Serie A.

And while Man Utd try to untangle things, they have been linked with more incoming transfers, such as a return for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

Would Frank be good enough for Man Utd?

There is little doubt that Man Utd would be the biggest appointment of Frank’s career if he was to end up with the job.

He is currently the second longest-serving manager at a Premier League club, having taken charge of Brentford back in October 2018 and ultimately leading them to promotion.

Before that, his managerial experience included time managing various Denmark youth teams and Brondby, before starting out as an assistant coach with Brentford.

He has a win percentage of just over 42% for Brentford, but their expectations between their time in the Championship and Premier League have contrasted one another.

Last season, Frank guided Brentford to 16th place in the Premier League, having had to guide them without main striker Ivan Toney for the first portion of the campaign.

The season before that, they impressively finished in the top half, so it would be interesting to see what Frank, who turns 51 this week, could achieve at a bigger club.