Man Utd plan imminent bid for £80m midfielder after learning he wants to join – ‘his first pick’

Manchester United are planning a bid to bring West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes to Old Trafford, according to a reliable source, as TEAMtalk reveals the Portuguese’s stance on joining the Red Devils.

With Man Utd having qualified for the Champions League next season, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are now busy planning for the summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is a top target for Man Utd, who are also keen on a 2026 summer deal for Atalanta star Ederson Silva.

Mateus Fernandes is another midfielder that Man Utd are keen on.

With West Ham United getting relegated to the Championship, it is hard to see the Portugal international midfielder staying at London Stadium next season.

According to The i Paper, Man Utd are planning a bid for Fernandes in the coming weeks.

The report has claimed that the youngster himself is keen on a move to Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

It has stated: ‘The report has stated: ‘Keeping one Fernandes is expected to be ironed out soon, with senior figures looking to assure skipper Bruno there is a squad brewing that is capable of mounting a title tilt.

‘West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes is seen as the perfect foil further back for his namesake.

‘Relegated West Ham’s need to sell also drives the 21-year-old’s price tag down.

‘The i Paper has been told United intend to move for Fernandes in the coming weeks due to his ability to receive the ball over the pitch, providing great competition for their own fledgling talent, Kobbie Mainoo.

‘Sources added United are his first pick.’

DON’T MISS: Marcus Rashford affected as Fabrizio Romano makes big Anthony Gordon Barcelona claim

Man Utd in talks with Mateus Fernandes’s agents – sources

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back on May 14 that Man Utd are determined to sign Fernandes from West Ham in the summer of 2026.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd had already made contact with the agents of Fernandes.

We reported at the time that Fernandes himself is ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Man Utd.

West Ham value Fernandes at £80million, but with the Hammers now in the Championship, it remains to be seen whether the London club will have to sell him for a cheaper price.

READ NEXT: Man Utd ‘calling and calling’ £125m star after INEOS make him ‘dream target’ – Fabrizio Romano