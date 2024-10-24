Man Utd plan to sign £37.5m-rated Argentinian sensation threatened by Real Madrid

Manchester United are very interested in Argentinian wonderkid Franco Mastantuono but could have their hopes of signing the youngster derailed by Real Madrid, per reports.

The 17-year-old River Plate star is widely considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in South America and many top clubs have taken notice.

Manchester City and Arsenal have previously been heavily linked with Mastantuono, but Man Utd are reportedly the English club who are pushing hardest to sign him, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen.

According to TBR Football, Man Utd are ‘determined’ to win the race for Mastantuono but look set to miss out, as the youngster’s preference is to join Real Madrid.

This is why ‘Man City and Arsenal have not pushed as hard as they would have’ to sign the River Plate star, who can play as an attacking midfielder or winger.

Mastantuono has a release clause of €45m (£37.5m) in his contract and it remains to be seen whether River Plate would accept an offer below that amount.

But if he lives up to his sky-high potential he will be worth every penny, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming months.

Man Utd ‘ready’ to launch bid for Real Madrid target

ESPN journalist Jorge Baravalle has also weighed in on Man Utd’s pursuit of Mastantuono, saying that the Red Devils are ‘ready to move’ after keeping tabs on his progress for ‘several years.’

Man Utd look set to be in the mix for the teenager but Real Madrid will be tough to beat if they do submit an offer to River Plate.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s philosophy since becoming Man Utd co-owner has been to make Old Trafford the best place in the world to develop hot prospects.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed, too, that the Red Devils are looking to bring in a new winger, so Mastantuono could potentially fill that void.

But the reality is that the youngster probably isn’t ready to jump straight into regular Premier League football. He’s made just 33 senior appearances so far, and could probably do with playing regular games at a lower level for now.

Real Madrid and Man Utd would likely look to loan Mastantuono straight away if they do sign him, so he wouldn’t make an immediate impact on either of their sides – although he’s certainly an exciting prospect.

Transfer latest: Rashford requests move / Pogba to Saudi?

Man Utd are keen to shift some of their deadwood in January but one player they don’t want to lose is Marcus Rashford, even if his form has been inconsistent of late.

Rashford remains an important cog in Erik ten Hag’s squad and has started all but one of the Red Devils’ Premier League games so far this season, netting just one goal in the process.

However, according to a shock report from Spain, Rashford has asked to leave Man Utd at the earliest opportunity in January, with three potential moves on the cards.

Aston Villa, Marseille and Napoli are all credited with an interest in the England international. It’s claimed Rashford ‘believes there is neither an ambitious nor stable project’ in the works at Old Trafford. As such, it’s remarkably claimed he ‘has already asked his agent to try to get him out of there.’

Meanwhile, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr – who’s squad includes Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane – are considering offering Paul Pogba a lucrative contract.

Interestingly, Marseille are also considering signing Pogba, along with MLS side Los Angeles FC, as we revealed on Thursday.

The Frenchman is currently a free agent after leaving Juventus following a turbulent spell that saw him handed a four-year suspension from the game for doping offences.

The ban was reduced to 18 months after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Pogba will therefore be free to sign for a new club in March and is also eligible to join in first-team training from January.

