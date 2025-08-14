Man Utd want TWO new central midfielders signed over the next 12 months

Manchester United’s grand plans for central midfield have been revealed, with the Red Devils targeting a classy £60m-rated star to form a spectacular pairing with Carlos Baleba.

Man Utd successfully overhauled their attacking ranks with the additions of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. The two positions now coming under the microscope are goalkeeper and central midfield.

Man Utd remain interested in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma who is out of the picture at PSG. However, with PSG demanding €50m for a player available for nothing 12 months from now and the Italian on gigantic wages, reporter Ben Jacobs stated a move to Man Utd is NOT on the cards.

United are far more concerned with signing a central midfielder and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is top of their shortlist.

Agreeing personal terms with the 21-year-old is not expected to be an issue. It’s forging a club-to-club agreement with Brighton that will pose a problem.

The Seagulls don’t wish to sell this summer and even if they do, they’ll demand in excess of £100m.

According to a fresh update from The Independent, Man Utd intend to return for Baleba in 2026 if unable to sign him this month.

But of equal newsworthiness in the report was the claim Man Utd want Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton too to form a devastating midfield pairing with Baleba.

Baleba, Wharton pairing could anchor Man Utd midfield for a decade

The report stated Man Utd have a ‘long-term interest’ in deploying Baleba alongside Wharton at the base of their midfield.

As such, Man Utd’s intention is to sign one of Baleba or Wharton this summer and return for the other a year from now in 2026. Of the two, It’s Baleba who Man Utd want in the door first.

‘If the club cannot get [Baleba] this summer, they will almost certainly go again next year,’ stated the report.

‘The same could be true for United’s preferred alternative, Adam Wharton.

‘The club may try for the Crystal Palace defensive midfielder if they cannot get Baleba, but also hold a long-term interest to pair the two together.’

Both aged 21, a Baleba/Wharton axis could anchor Man Utd’s midfield for an entire decade.

TEAMtalk understands Palace value England international Wharton at around £60m.

However, The Independent stated that in lieu of potentially losing both Marc Guehi (Liverpool) and Eberechi Eze (Tottenham or Arsenal) in the coming weeks, Palace will demand much more before letting Wharton go in the same window.

If Man Utd do make a move for Wharton, counter-bids could quickly follow from heavyweight rivals.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that aside from Man Utd, Wharton is also keenly admired at Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Real Madrid.

