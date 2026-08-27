Man Utd planning shock late signing with Chelsea star ‘offered directly’ to INEOS

Manchester United are actively exploring the market for a surprise signing in the centre-back position, and two Chelsea stars are among three options being considered, according to a trusted source.

Man Utd’s primary goal upon entering the summer transfer window was overhauling their midfield. With Carlos Baleba joining Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans at Old Trafford, that box has been ticked.

A new left-back is wanted, as is a new striker to provide back-up to Benjamin Sesko if Joshua Zirkzee departs. The Dutchman is the subject of ongoing talks regarding a loan switch to Fiorentina.

However, according to reporter Ben Jacobs, Man Utd could also make a surprise signing at the heart of defence too.

When appearing on The United Stand, Jacobs said as quoted by the outlet: ‘Manchester United are looking at centre-back options.’

Jacobs then namechecked three players – Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Chelsea pair, Tosin Adarabioyo and Josh Acheampong.

The journalist continued: ‘Taylor Harwood-Bellis was discussed internally.

‘Tosin Adarabioyo was offered directly, as a squad player.

‘Josh Acheampong has been on United’s radar, but Chelsea consider him untouchable in terms of a sale.’

United’s defence is unquestionably the weakest part of their squad right now, and come next summer, it could get even weaker.

Make-or-break season for Lisandro Martinez at Man Utd

talkSPORT recently claimed INEOS have determined the current campaign is a make-or-break season for Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine has struggled with injuries throughout his United tenure, and turns 29 in January.

Man Utd plan to trigger the one-year option in his deal, which will extend his contract until the summer of 2028.

However, the report stated United are taking that step to protect their investment, and if Martinez toils this season or again struggles with injuries, he’ll be sold while United still have the chance to generate a fee next summer.

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