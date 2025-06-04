Manchester United are considering signing ANOTHER No 10 after Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo after the club’s scouts were wowed, though Real Madrid will have a say in the matter, according to reports.

Man Utd have already announced Cunha will be signing number one this summer. The Red Devils will pay Wolves £62.5m in three separate instalments and the Brazilian’s transfer will officially cross the line once a visa is secured.

Mbeumo could quickly follow after the Brentford ace chose to sign for Man Utd above rival suitors including Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Both an agreement on personal terms and club-to-club deal with Brentford may be more expensive than United first thought.

Indeed, The Telegraph recently stated Brentford could hold out for £60m after learning United are the only club Mbeumo wishes to sign for. The latest from The Times has revealed the attacker’s eye-watering salary demands.

Nevertheless, United do have the financial muscle to sign Mbeumo prior to player sales thanks in large part to Cunha’s payments coming via instalments.

If and when that pair are signed, they will line up in the dual No 10 roles in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Yet according to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Man Utd’s third summer signing could ALSO be in the attacking midfield area.

They state Man Utd scouts have been left wowed by Argentina international, Nico Paz, who enjoyed a breakthrough season with Como.

The 20-year-old bagged six goals and nine assists in 35 appearances and was named in the Serie A team of the season.

Man Utd were described as ‘interested’ in landing the highly-rated youngster and are considering making a move.

However, the imposing figure of Real Madrid must be shoved to one side if a deal is to take shape…

Man Utd move could haunt Real Madrid

Real Madrid sold their academy graduate to Como last summer in a deal worth just €6m. One reason why the fee was so low related to the exceedingly favourable terms and clauses Los Blancos negotiated.

Real Madrid can re-sign Paz via buy-back clauses worth €8m this summer, €9m in the summer of 2026 and €10m in the summer of 2027.

Failing that, Real Madrid will be due 50 percent of the proceeds if Como sell Paz to another club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the LaLiga giants are giving serious consideration to activating the €8m buy-back clause that is active in this window.

However, Caught Offside state ‘Paz himself will not necessarily rush back to the Bernabeu unless he’s assured a regular first-team place.’

Given the presence of Jude Bellingham, it appears fanciful in the extreme Paz would be guaranteed regular starts by new manager Xabi Alonso.

If United sign Cunha and Mbeumo, Paz would by no means be assured of regular minutes at Old Trafford either, though there are two No 10 positions to fill in Amorim’s formation.

If Man Utd were to sign Paz, Real Madrid’s future buy-back clauses would be voided and they’d lose the ability to re-sign the player on the cheap over the next two summers.

