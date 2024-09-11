Manchester United have already started planning for the 2025 summer transfer window with a central defender, left-back, midfielder and a winger in their sights, while Fabrizio Romano has come clean on interest in Eberechi Eze and an in-demand Sevilla star.

The Red Devils spent big money this summer, shelling out over £180m on Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte all arriving as part of a major transfer influx. But Manchester United were able to supplement that spend by offloading several high-profile stars of their own, with Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek among those to move on.

However, the Red Devils are far from the finished article, and a heavy 3-0 loss to Liverpool last time out illustrated the pretty-sizeable chasm they still need to make up if they are to close the gap between themselves and the very top sides.

Now according to the Manchester Evening News, planning for the 2025 summer window is already underway, with minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and sporting director Dan Ashworth keen to add three four stars to their mix and with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace star Eze two of the names confirmed as targets.

Links to Eze have been confirmed by transfer journalist Romano, confirming the £60m-rated Crystal Palace star is a player they have been “scouting and monitoring” on his Daily Briefing column.

United are also keen to recruit a new midfielder with both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen among those slotted to leave and could look into a possible move for Martin Zubimendi, though the Real Sociedad star’s decision to reject Liverpool this summer would suggest that particular move would be tough to pull off.

And a specalist left-back will be high on their wishlist too, with persistent injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia effectively forcing the club’s hand and with Erik ten Hag regularly having to pick right-back Diogo Dalot as cover.

Man Utd links to Eze, Sevilla star Sanchez discussed by Romano

Elaborating on those links to Eze, who we understand has a £60m release clause in his Crystal Palace contract, Romano confirmed he is a player they are keeping a close eye on, though is not in a position to say if they will be ready to make a concrete move for his services next summer.

“There have been some reports on Manchester United transfer targets for summer 2025, but it’s not my style to tell you about potential deals so far in the future,” Romano stated.

“Still, we can say that, with Jadon Sancho leaving for Chelsea, the idea of the club in 2025 is to add one more winger, and there have been some fans asking me about the links with Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace.

“For sure, Eze is a player United have been scouting and monitoring as they appreciate his ability, the same was true of Michael Olise while he was at Crystal Palace but the deal was too expensive and he joined Bayern Munich instead.

“In the next months, United will be tracking several wingers, and in summer 2025 there is a concrete chance that they will invest money in a new signing for that position.

“For now, I’m not in a position to say that it’s guaranteed that they’ll move for Eze, or who will be their top target, but they will consider bringing in a new winger, and so they will be following several players in the next months.

“I will try to keep you posted on the players they like, on the options they have on the table, on the possibilities they are considering, but for sure Man Utd are keeping a close eye on opportunities in that position for 2025.”

The Red Devils have also been reportedly made contact over a deal for versatile Sevilla star Juanlu Sanchez, who helped Spain to Olympic gold at the Paris Games recently.

And while Real Madrid have also been linked with a move, Romano insists he is yet to hear if that interest is genuine or not.

“One name coming up as well as Eze is Sevilla winger Juanlu Sanchez, mentioned as a target for the Red Devils and also for Real Madrid in the Spanish press.

“For now, however, there is nothing concrete into it. We’ve had many links every day but the reality for the moment is that there are no talks, no negotiations – it’s just normal scouting and nothing else.”

Man Utd midfielder and left-back options emerge as Champ star is linked

As far as a new midfielder is concerned, the Red Devils have been linked with two new names in the last 24 hours, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney among those being watched, as per Fijaches.

The Palace man has underlined his qualities since moving to Selhurst Park from Blackburn in a bargain £18m deal, rising to £22m, last January, with his form helping to earn the player a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad at the European Championships.

Hackney, meanwhile, has been given a starring role for the Teessiders under coach Michael Carrick and was strongly linked with a Premier League move this summer with Tottenham among his suitors.

Boro value the 22-year-old Redcar-born star in the £25m bracket.

And Ratcliffe and Ashworth are also looking within English football for a new left-back, with TEAMtalk previously exclusively revealing links to Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

The Hungary international remains a player of interest to the Red Devils, though his apparent £42m (€50m, $55m) valuation could prove a sticking point.

United are also keeping a close watch on Fulham’s USA international Antonee Robinson as a possible Plan B.

Eberechi Eze destined for big career move

With Palace resisting summer offers for Marc Guehi from Newcastle, it seems they will field future interest for the defender in the 2025 windows and the Eagles will do well to retain both he and Eze’s services.

The former QPR winger moved to Selhurst Park in summer 2020 for a fee of £17m and quickly made his impact across London for the Eagles.

In 128 appearances for Palace, the player has managed 28 goals and 17 assists, though really flourished last season under the management of Oliver Glasner, finishing the 2023/24 campaign with 11 goals and six assists from 31 appearances.

That form earned Eze a place in the England squad at the expense of Tottenham’s James Maddison, whose form took a nosedive, and also saw him linked with a move to Tottenham over the summer.

While that ultimately did not prevail, he does look destined for a big move in 2025 as we take a look at his career timeline so far.

2006: Joins the Arsenal academy and spends five years developing there.

August 2016: After further spells in the academies of Fulham, Reading and Millwall, Eze signs a contract with QPR.

January 2017: Earns an improved contract after impressing for QPR’s development team and makes his senior debut at the age of 18 in an FA Cup game.

October 2017: Scores his first senior goal during a loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers, earning a nomination for the League Two goal of the month.

January 2018: QPR reintegrate Eze into their first team.

March 2018: Scores the winner against Sunderland to record his first senior QPR goal.

July 2018: Given the QPR number 10 shirt before agreeing a new contract at Loftus Road.

July 2020: Named QPR’s supporters’ player of the year and in the PFA Championship team of the season.

August 2020: Completes his transfer to Crystal Palace for £17m.

September 2020: Makes his Premier League debut as a substitute.

November 2020: Scores his first goal for Palace from a free kick against Leeds.

May 2021: Earns his first senior England call-up, but suffers an injury.

August 2021: Takes the Palace number 10 shirt after Andros Townsend’s departure from Selhurst Park.

May 2023: Finishes the season as Palace’s top scorer after playing in all 38 of their Premier League matches and scoring 10 goals.

June 2023: Finally makes his England debut in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

November 2023: Earns a new contract with Palace.

May 2024: Scores a brace on the final day of the season to set a new personal best of his Palace career of 11 goals in a season.

June 2024: Named in England’s squad for Euro 2024.