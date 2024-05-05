Man Utd plan for Mason Greenwood revealed as Fabrizio Romano tips Ratcliffe to sign new superstar

The future of Mason Greenwood at Manchester United will be one of the summer’s biggest stories and Fabrizio Romano has revealed Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans for him.

In August, the 22-year-old was told he would never play for the Red Devils again after the club launched an internal investigation into the circumstances around his 2022 arrest and subsequent dropping of the criminal charges brought against him.

However, Ratcliffe said in February that he would look again at Greenwood’s situation, prompting rumours that a controversial U-turn could be made.

Greenwood was loaned out to Getafe at the start of this season, where he has rebuilt his career by scoring an impressive eight goals and making six assists in 29 LaLiga appearances so far.

This has caught the attention of some top European clubs, with Atletico Madrid and Juventus both reportedly interested in signing him this summer.

There has been speculation that Ratcliffe could decide to reintegrate Greenwood into the Man Utd squad from next season, or even hand him a contract extension.

Greenwood out, Olise in at Man Utd?

Romano has now shared Ratcliffe’s likely plans for Greenwood, stating that the Ineos chief’s priority is to find a buyer for him this summer.

“I already reported that Man United are prepared to cash in on Mason Greenwood and the situation hasn’t changed,” the journalist told CaughtOffside.

“Man United will wait for permanent transfer proposals because the priority is a sale in order to make profit for Financial Fair Play, although Getafe still hope to keep him on loan.

Romano thinks that Crystal Palace star Michael Olise – who has been confirmed as a Man Utd target by TEAMtalk sources – could replace Greenwood at Old Trafford.

“Let’s see what’s also going to happen guys with Michael Olise, the talented player at Crystal Palace who was close to a Chelsea move in August.

“Chelsea had him as a priority target but Crystal Palace were able to do a fantastic job to keep the player at the club and extend this contract with a new release clause of around £60m.

“Manchester United are very well informed about that since January and Olise is one of the players they have on their shortlist.

“They still haven’t started concrete conversations to sign the player so it’s not an advanced negotiation at this stage, but for sure United, and also other clubs, are closely monitoring the situation.”

