Seven players have now entered the final 18 months of their Manchester United contracts, meaning this summer will be decision time for most.

With the January transfer window now closed, Man Utd can turn their attention to seeing which player contracts they need to extend. They have already decided to let Casemiro go at the end of this season, whereas Harry Maguire looks more likely to renew his terms beyond the summer.

But it’s also time for the club to start thinking about the players whose contracts expire a year later in the summer of 2027. After all, this summer could turn out to be their last chance to sell them for a decent price before they can begin to explore pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January.

Offering new deals could avoid such risks, but United have worked hard on trimming their wage bill since Sir Jim Ratcliffe got involved as a co-owner and they won’t want to jeopardise that process.

Here, we take a look at the seven United players out of contract in 2027 and decide what the club should do with them.

Bruno Fernandes

The big story of the summer for United is likely to be what happens with club captain Fernandes, unless his future is resolved sooner.

Fernandes is known to be a prime target for dealmakers in the Saudi Pro League, who would be able to offer him a lucrative contract.

But the 31-year-old is still good enough to compete at the top level, as seen by his four assists and one goal in the five games since Michael Carrick took charge and he was restored to an attacking midfield role.

As things stand, once Casemiro is out of the way in the summer, Fernandes will be United’s highest-paid remaining player. It will be up to him to show he’s still worth it if he stays.

Fernandes’ future should hinge on who United’s head coach is next season and what role they would have in mind for him. If viewed as a key player tactically, United must keep him.

That’s despite their apparent ambivalence to his future in the summer just gone, with Fernandes claiming to Canal 11 in December: “From the club I felt it was, ‘If you go it’s not so bad for us’. It hurts me a bit.

“More than hurting me, it makes me sad. I’m a player that no-one can criticise, I’m always available, I always give my best.

“I could have left in this transfer window, I would have earned much more money. I would have won many trophies this season, but I decided not to go, not only for family reasons but because I genuinely love the club.”

Only time will tell if history repeats itself this summer, but if United can agree a fair package with Fernandes and he knows he’s going to play in the no. 10 role, they should keep him.

Luke Shaw

Shaw is the longest-serving player in the United squad, having joined from Southampton when he was still a teenager back in 2014.

He signed his current contract in April 2023, towards the end of what was one of his busiest seasons as a United player in terms of games played.

But injuries caught up with him over the next two seasons, in which he only made 19 Premier League appearances combined – a quarter of United’s schedule.

Shaw has been much busier again this season, adapting to a role on the left-hand side of a back three rather than as a full-back.

But given he is now in his thirties, United need to be mindful of how Shaw holds up over the twilight years of his career.

With that in mind, they would be wise to wait until into next season to make a decision on Shaw’s future, given it’s not likely he’d be one to fetch them a big fee by being sold.

Altay Bayindir

Bayindir began this season as the starting goalkeeper for United as they waited for Senne Lammens to settle in, but the Belgian has since overtaken him in the pecking order.

It means the Turkish international is seeing out a third season as United’s backup goalkeeper, a role he isn’t really challenged for at the moment, with third-choice Tom Heaton winding his career down at the age of 39.

Next season, Radek Vitek could get a chance to come back to United after his loan spell with Bristol City, giving the club an option to replace Bayindir as their main backup if the former Fenerbahce man leaves.

That decision could depend on Bayindir’s own wishes. He will be 28 by the summer, still at an age where he could be a no. 1 for another club, even if that would be one with lower ambitions.

With Vitek, there is enough of a safety net for United to let Bayindir go, even if they would only be able to recoup a modest fee.

Lisandro Martinez

Martinez now has more than 100 appearances for United to his name, having originally followed Erik ten Hag from Ajax in 2022.

He patiently waited until the end of November for his first involvement this season after recovering from an ACL injury and even captained United for a few games over the festive period.

Martinez has played every minute of United’s Premier League schedule in 2026 so far, signalling his return to prominence.

Having proven his durability again and remaining a leader, Martinez deserves a new contract, but United might want to limit how long it lasts for the 28-year-old in case he suffers any further setbacks.

The Argentine international could be one of their more marketable assets, but they will need to keep counting on his experience.

Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo’s future was a huge talking point heading into the January transfer window, when he wasn’t getting much of a chance to play under Ruben Amorim and wanted to leave the club on loan.

However, United were always opposed to letting go of one of their most promising academy graduates from recent memory.

The recent replacement of Amorim with Carrick has given Mainoo a new lease of life, allowing him to establish himself in United’s midfield once again.

The England international may still be cautious over his place in the hierarchy for United going forward, given their hopes of strengthening in midfield and the uncertainty of who their manager will be next season, but a new contract needs to be something the club push for.

It would send a strong signal about their faith in Mainoo and the pathway that still exists out of the academy and into their first team.

Harry Amass

After making his first seven appearances for United last season, young left-back Amass was sent on loan to Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, where he made 21 appearances.

In January, United placed him at Norwich City instead for the remainder of the campaign, lifting him off bottom spot of the Championship.

Amass was highly in demand ahead of that switch and the 18-year-old has major potential, but is currently on the sidelines with another injury that he obtained in training after his Norwich debut.

United will have to keep a watchful eye on how he recovers from the injury, but renewing his deal for another year or two to allow him to head out on loan next season, if he doesn’t get the gametime he needs to progress before the summer, would seem logical.

Toby Collyer

Like Amass, Collyer saw one Championship loan spell end and another begin in January when he moved to Hull City after spending the first half of the season with West Bromwich Albion.

The midfielder made 12 appearances for West Brom, where an injury ended his stint. His gametime for the Baggies was often received as a substitute.

Also like Amass, Collyer has suffered an injury one game into his latest loan spell. Now 22 years of age, the former Brighton youth midfielder would have been hoping to kick on, but will have to be more patient.

He will also face a wait to find out his long-term United prospects amid their ambitious midfield regeneration plans.

Being brutally honest, he risks being cut adrift from their long-term plans and could be a candidate to cash in on in the summer, barring an overwhelmingly strong comeback before the end of the season.

