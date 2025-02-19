These Man Utd players are in the last 18 months of their contracts

Manchester United are looking to rebuild their squad under Ruben Amorim and they have some big decisions to make in the next few months.

United are set to allow Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

They also have five players who are due to reach the end of their contracts in 2026 and this summer will be a crucial time to decide whether to keep or sell them.

Here are the five United players out of contract at the end of the 2025/26 season and what the future may hold for them.

Harry Maguire

Maguire was stripped of the captain’s armband by Erik ten Hag in a move that was expected to lead to the centre-back’s exit from Old Trafford.

But he outlasted the Dutchman and has subsequently turned into one of Amorim’s key men, taking up the central role in his back three.

“I feel he is a leader again,” Amorim said after United’s FA Cup win over Arsenal. “He feels more like an important player in the team.

“He believes in himself a lot and he’s doing a great job. We have to praise Harry more than me. He was sick before the last game and was dead in the end. That is what I want from every player.”

His contract was set to expire this coming summer but it will now run until June 2026 after United triggered a one-year extension.

While United are reportedly in the market for a new centre-back, Maguire’s experience and leadership qualities ensure that he still has a role to play at Old Trafford.

But he does turn 32 next month and is currently the fifth-highest-paid player in Amorim’s squad, taking home a salary of £190,000-per-week.

United should offer the England international a new contract on reduced terms if he signals a willingness to accept a pay cut.

Verdict: KEEP – on lower salary

Tyrell Malacia

The first signing of the Ten Hag era, Malacia joined United from Feyenoord in the summer of 2022 and enjoyed a promising debut season at the club.

But the left-back missed the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign with a knee injury and has made just eight appearances under Amorim.

The 40-year-old prefers to pick Diogo Dalot, a right-sided player by trade, at left wing-back and is also a big admirer of Luke Shaw.

Malacia fell further down the pecking order in January after United completed the signing of Patrick Dorgu in a transfer worth an initial €30million (£25.2m) and €5million (£4.2m) in add-ons.

The Netherlands international left on loan and joined PSV Eindhoven, who have an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer for €10million (£8.3m).

A move would suit both parties as Malacia needs regular minutes to get his career back on track and United would recoup most of the €15million (£12.9m) fee they paid for him.

Verdict: SELL

Casemiro

Casemiro also joined United in 2022 and pen to paper on a four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option for an additional year.

The defensive midfielder enjoyed a brilliant debut season at Old Trafford in 2022/23 but his form nosedived in his second campaign.

He now looks like a shadow of his former self and has been relegated to a bit-part role under Amorim, who has installed Manuel Ugarte as his preferred No 6.

The Brazil international was linked with a number of clubs in the January transfer window, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, Roma, Besiktas and Flamengo.

A move failed to materialise and Casemiro has now revealed that he plans on staying with the 20-time Premier League champions.

“I’d like to help the club at this time,” he said. “I approach things with respect for my teammates and the technical committee. And above all, I respect United, a club to which I’m very grateful.

“I have a year and a half left on my contract and I’d like to fulfil it here in Manchester. I’m comfortable here and so is my family. They’ve adapted, we speak English. I’m very grateful to the Old Trafford fans and to the club.”

But the 32-year-old clearly doesn’t feature in Amorim’s plans and United are determined to get his £350,000-per-week wages off the books this summer.

Verdict: SELL

Daniel Gore

A United academy graduate, Gore played alongside Kobbie Mainoo in the Under-18 side that won the prestigious FA Youth Cup in 2021/22.

The midfielder was later crowned United Reserve Team Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season, following in the footsteps of Nicky Butt, John O’Shea and Darren Fletcher.

But he has made just two first-team appearances for United, including a one-minute cameo in a 3-2 win against Aston Villa in December 2023.

The 20-year-old was loaned to League One side Port Vale in January 2024 but a quadricep injury limited him to just one appearance at Vale Park.

He recently joined Rotherham United on loan and registered an assist on his debut before picking up a hairline fracture in his foot during training.

Injuries have halted his development and Toby Collyer has now usurped him at Old Trafford, while the likes of Jack Fletcher, Sekou Kone and Jack Moorhouse have all impressed at Under-21 level.

Gore needs regular first-team football at this stage of his career and any money United receive for Gore would count as ‘pure profit’ in the club’s accounts.

Verdict: SELL

Jadon Sancho

Following a protracted transfer saga, United forked out £73million to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

But he failed to replicate the form he showed in Germany and made only 83 appearances for United, scoring just 12 goals and providing six assists.

After returning to Dortmund for the second half of the 2023/24 season, the 24-year-old winger joined Chelsea on a season-long loan deal on transfer deadline day.

The loan agreement contains a conditional obligation to buy worth between £22m-£25million, with the final figure within that range determined by how Chelsea perform this season.

Sancho will only return to Old Trafford if the Blues fail to finish in the top 14 of the Premier League, which is highly unlikely.

Verdict: SELL

