Many of United's players are seeing their value decline under Amorim's watch

Manchester United are in free fall under the management of Ruben Amorim, who faces increasing pressure to keep his job amid a nightmarish series of results.

Most of United’s players have been in deteriorating form across a period in which they have still failed to win back-to-back Premier League games. Some of the downfalls are to be expected given the stage of their careers they are at, but others could be attributed to Amorim struggling to get the best out of his squad.

Critics have pointed to his rigidity with his tactical setup, which doesn’t suit some of the players in his squad who were once more valuable than they are now.

But which players are perceived to have declined in transfer value since Amorim took charge of United in November 2024?

Here are the astonishing 18 players – 15 of which are currently in his squad and three of whom are out on loan – whose market values on Transfermarkt have dropped since Amorim’s appointment.

It’s worth noting that Transfermarkt‘s valuations are not a reflection of what the club would class as each player’s price tag, but it serves as a rough guide of how United may face mounting struggles in the future to recoup decent fees for some of their fading stars.

We haven’t included Jadon Sancho, whose market value has decreased since November 2024 but who hasn’t played for Amorim in that time due to being on loan at Chelsea and now Aston Villa.

But here is the alarming list of players judged to be reducing in value under Amorim’s watch, as United fans – and, they will hope, their board – ponder how long this can go on.

Joshua Zirkzee – €20m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €50m

Market value now: €30m

Zirkzee was one of several Dutch players to join United during the reign of Erik ten Hag, although Amorim’s predecessor wasn’t reportedly too keen on the deal to bring him to the Premier League from Bologna.

As it happened, Zirkzee only played under Ten Hag for a few months before Amorim’s appointment. At the time, he only had one goal to his name for United after suffering from a slow start.

Zirkzee went on to finish his first season as a United player with just seven goals across all competitions, including three in the Premier League.

There’s a sense his best function in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system isn’t as a striker – hence the purchase of Benjamin Sesko this summer – but as one of the twin attacking midfielders.

Nevertheless, Zirkzee hasn’t been much use to United and might struggle to justify having a long-term future at the club.

Rasmus Hojlund – €20m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €65m

Market value now: €35m

Also in the striker position, Hojlund became a casualty of the need for a new frontman this summer and made way for Napoli on loan after two seasons with United.

United invested heavily in the former Atalanta striker in 2023, arguably paying more than he was worth there and then but gambling that their faith would pay off in the long term.

That hasn’t quite proven to be the case, with Hojlund suffering from a serious goal drought last season and scoring just three times in the Premier League after Amorim’s appointment.

His value has gone the opposite way to what United would have hoped, but all might not be as bad as it seems; they could still bank €44m from a permanent transfer to Napoli in 2026.

Matthijs de Ligt – €17m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €55m

Market value now: €38m

One of Ten Hag’s former pupils at Ajax, De Ligt’s value was already starting to decline before he came to United as he struggled to live up to expectations at Bayern Munich.

Now at the age of 26, De Ligt should be in the prime of his career. However, he hasn’t developed in the way that would have been expected since his Ajax days.

De Ligt is starting regularly as a member of Amorim’s back three and remains under contract until 2029, so his somewhat harsh drop-off in value is probably more of a readjustment of the expectations around him. But will he ever be what people thought he would become?

Luke Shaw – €16m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €28m

Market value now: €12m

Shaw’s market value has been in a phase of decline since the summer of 2023, with injury issues and age not helping.

Shaw, once the most expensive teenager in the world after United bought him from Southampton back in 2014, is now 30 years old and reinventing himself as a left-sided centre-back in Amorim’s back three.

His days of being a marauding wing-back capable of producing goal contributions are behind him.

Bruno Fernandes – €15m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €65m

Market value now: €50m

United’s captain, Fernandes has generally been able to hold his head high for his individual performance levels while United have been struggling.

He stayed at Old Trafford this summer despite attracting interest in Saudi Arabia, although there are some doubts over his suitability as a defensive midfielder in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 shape.

Fernandes’ flaws in the role were exposed in their most recent loss to Brentford, for example. When given more attacking freedom, though, he remains one of United’s most responsible players.

Bruno Fernandes made more clearances (3) than key passes (1) in the first half against Brentford.

Now in his thirties, Fernandes is unlikely to see his market value rise much further, despite being at the time of writing the only United player with double figures of goals under Amorim and the only United player with double figures of assists under Amorim.

Tyrell Malacia – €10m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €18m

Market value now: €8m

Malacia has largely been left in the cold by Amorim, who has only given the left-back eight appearances. Over the summer, there were plans for the former Feyenoord full-back to leave.

He remains at the club, though, albeit frozen out. His general lack of activity has undermined his potential and caused a downfall of his value.

Andre Onana – €10m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €35m

Market value now: €25m

A major scapegoat for United last season was Onana, originally signed in 2023 from Inter Milan to reunite with Ten Hag, his former Ajax boss.

Despite arriving as a Champions League runner up, Onana proved to be a costly mistake for United. Their most expensive goalkeeper signing of all time, he produced a series of notable errors.

United offloaded him this summer in a loan deal to Trabzonspor in a symbol of his fall from grace.

Diogo Dalot – €10m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €40m

Market value now: €30m

Only two players have made more appearances for United under Amorim than Dalot at the time of writing, but some believe he isn’t a natural fit for the wing-back role in the manager’s system.

Dalot has had to cover on either flank – something he was doing under Ten Hag towards the start of last season too – but hasn’t been a regular assister of goals.

In fairness, his market value was as high as it had ever been before Amorim took the United job and some degree of fluctuation is nothing new for the 26-year-old.

Lisandro Martinez – €10m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €50m

Market value now: €40m

Injury issues are the main factor behind Martinez’s drop in value recently. He has missed the majority of their games in 2025 due to an ACL injury.

Prior to that, Martinez had followed Ten Hag from Amsterdam to Manchester and established his importance. As things stand, he’s only played 16 times under Amorim.

Marcus Rashford – €10m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €60m

Market value now: €50m

The relationship between Rashford and Amorim quickly soured despite the forward being the scorer of the first goal of his manager’s reign.

Over the winter, Rashford began to be discarded by Amorim and had to leave United for the first time in his career in February, signing for Aston Villa on loan – at which point his Transfermarkt value was €55m.

Now aiming to rejuvenate himself at Barcelona on his next loan spell – and making a bright start to that task – Rashford isn’t as valuable an asset as he once was to United and suffered another small drop to his value in the most recent update.

Barcelona have an option to buy Rashford for €30m. Will they view it as good value for money by the end of his loan spell?

Mason Mount – €7m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €35m

Market value now: €28m

Mount’s whole United career has followed a downward trajectory after his move from Chelsea in 2023. The data claims he’s now worth less than half what he was when he left Chelsea.

After all, the midfielder has seriously struggled for consistent game time. Mount is yet to complete the full 90 minutes in any of his appearances under Amorim.

Mount hasn’t earned any England caps as a United player either, in another sign of how the move hasn’t worked out for him.

Casemiro – €5m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €15m

Market value now: €10m

The writing has been on the wall for Casemiro’s United career for a while, although there have been plenty of ups and downs along the way.

At the age of 33, it’s no surprise that time has caught up with Casemiro and he’s a far less marketable player than when United signed him from Real Madrid in 2022.

Even then, there were concerns about how much they were paying for the midfielder and it’s a hard topic to argue against.

Harry Maguire – €5m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €18m

Market value now: €13m

United once made Maguire the most expensive defender in the world when he joined from Leicester City in 2019. Like Casemiro, he’s been through it all since.

At the age of 32, Maguire is now at a stage of his career where his value is naturally declining. Besides, his game time this season has been mixed between being a starter and a substitute.

Noussair Mazraoui – €5m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €30m

Market value now: €25m

It seems a touch harsh that Mazraoui’s value has dropped given that only Fernandes has played more for United under Amorim than the right-back.

Perhaps he would be better in a back four, but he enjoyed a busy debut season at Old Trafford even after his former Ajax boss Ten Hag was replaced by Amorim.

Manuel Ugarte – €5m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €50m

Market value now: €45m

When United needed a successor to Casemiro as their holding midfielder, they hoped they were landing a top tackler in the shape of Ugarte.

But the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has struggled to meet standards in the Premier League, even after reuniting with his old Sporting boss Amorim.

Although still only 24, Ugarte has struggled to win over the United fanbase.

Kobbie Mainoo – €5m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €55m

Market value now: €50m

One of the players most noticeably suffering under Amorim is Mainoo, whose game time has dropped since the departure of Ten Hag.

Mainoo was keen to leave United on loan in the summer but didn’t get his wish and now faces a battle to find a role in Amorim’s system.

Still a player of top potential at the age of just 20, Mainoo may well be able to recover his value in a different system – either at a new club or with a different coach – but it’s fair to say his outlook has worsened under Amorim.

Altay Bayindir – €2m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €10m

Market value now: €8m

Bayindir only ever played twice for Ten Hag, whereas Amorim has utilised him more. In fact, he has stepped up as a regular starter this season while new goalkeeper Senne Lammens is being acclimatised to his new surroundings.

But the Turkish goalkeeper has only kept two clean sheets during Amorim’s reign and concedes on average a couple of goals per match.

Tom Heaton – €0.05m decrease

Market value when Amorim appointed: €250k

Market value now: €200k

The most inconsequential of the market value drops is Heaton’s, since he is a 39-year-old, third-choice goalkeeper who United never would have expected to get resale value out of.

For what it’s worth, though, his market value has also decreased as his spell with no appearances continues.