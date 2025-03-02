Manchester United have ambitiously joined the race to sign Real Sociedad’s in-demand midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with three players to make way if a deal comes off, according to a report – but could they really have the last laugh over Liverpool and Arsenal?

Liverpool thought they had a big chance of signing Zubimendi last summer, but he ultimately decided to stay with his boyhood club. Now, he is being looked at closely by Arsenal ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window – and the latest update claims Man Utd are putting themselves in the mix for the Spain international as well.

It’s well known that Man Utd are paying close attention to their spending under the Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime. And while Zubimendi would not come cheaply, his £51m release clause could be good value for money.

According to Give Me Sport, Man Utd have joined the race for Zubimendi ahead of their summer rebuild, when they will be trying to make their squad more suitable for Ruben Amorim.

Midfield is an area they are considering their options in and Zubimendi is one of the most attractive players in that position for Premier League clubs, despite spending all his career in LaLiga so far.

And the report claims Man Utd could shift Casemiro and Christian Eriksen from their squad to make room for a new midfielder like Zubimendi. Furthermore, Kobbie Mainoo could be permanently placed in an attacking midfield role, where Amorim seems to prefer him.

Zubimendi would then become the main partner for Manuel Ugarte in defensive midfield for Man Utd, who are still happy with the player they signed from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer despite his mixed form so far, per the report.

Who will win the race for Zubimendi?

While Man Utd may be interested in Zubimendi, they arguably face an uphill battle to convince him to join them.

The 26-year-old is devoted to Real Sociedad, so if he leaves them, it would have to be for a really convincing destination.

Arsenal appear to be the most likely candidates to tempt Zubimendi away from San Sebastian as things stand. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal have been in regular contact with Zubimendi’s agents over the past couple of months.

The Gunners are understood to be cautiously optimistic of signing Zubimendi in the summer, but there is no full agreement yet and he could have a change of heart like he did when rejecting Liverpool last summer.

Real Madrid have also emerged as contenders for Zubimendi, so Man Utd have some serious competition if they are to make a move for him – especially when they have been in the bottom half of the Premier League for most of the season.

Latest Man Utd transfer news

A more attainable target for Man Utd in midfield could be Angel Gomes, who has become a priority target for the club.

Gomes was a Man Utd academy product before making his name with Lille. As his contract nears its expiry date in the summer, Gomes has been tipped to return to Old Trafford on a free transfer.

The latest update suggests Amorim has given his green light to a move for Gomes and that Man Utd are ready to reach out to his entourage.

But TEAMtalk can debunk rumours of another return to Man Utd for Paul Pogba, who is looking to get back into football after being released by Juventus.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are reportedly ready to sell Rasmus Hojlund at a loss, and there are claims that the striker himself wants to leave the club.

