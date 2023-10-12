Man Utd plot eye-catching striker signing that’ll devastate Euro giant and leave Liverpool, Chelsea empty-handed

Manchester United could sign a lethal frontman next summer despite a January transfer being ruled out, and the move would see Liverpool and Chelsea pipped and leave the selling club distraught, per a report.

The Red Devils splashed the cash on a new centre-forward over the summer, signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for an initial £64m.

The Dane has been a rare bright spark in what has been a difficult period for United over the past few weeks. Hojlund has looked a handful for opposing centre-backs and has bagged three goals in two Champions League appearances.

However, a club aiming to compete on four fronts each season must have excellent strength in depth that breeds stiff competition for places.

Hojlund’s primary back-up at present is the somewhat underwhelming Anthony Martial. However, the Frenchman is out of contract at season’s end and ESPN recently claimed Erik ten Hag may opt against activating the club’s option for a 12-month extension.

That would put United back in the market for a top class striker at season’s end. According to Football Insider, one player already in their sights is Liverpool and Chelsea target, Lois Openda.

The Belgium international, 23, left Lens for RB Leipzig over the summer when changing clubs to the tune of an initial £37.1m.

The deal was a new club record for Leipzig who had plenty of firepower to replace after losing Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

Openda has started well in Leipzig, notching four goals and two assists in his first seven Bundesliga outings. Per FI, Leipzig plan to ‘build their side’ around Openda over the coming years.

Man Utd a threat for 2024 summer window

However, their plans could be devastated by Man Utd who it’s claimed could swoop in the summer window of 2024.

Liverpool and Chelsea are understood to hold an interest in Openda too, though it’s made clear Leipzig will not entertain a January sale under any circumstances.

The story might be different at season’s end, and Man Utd are keeping a close watch on how Openda performs each and every week. If he continues to impress, it’s suggested United’s likelihood of swooping will only increase.

Given Openda is thriving in a tougher league and is also under contract until 2028, Leipzig can expect to recoup a far higher sum than the £37.1m they paid Lens if cashing in next summer.

