Ruben Amorim has apparently given the green light for Manchester United to make a move for an available striker in the face of their disappointment in the Viktor Gyokeres transfer saga.

Needing a new striker, Amorim would have undoubtedly first thought of Gyokeres, who he got the best out of in his last job with Sporting CP. However, the tug of war between Man Utd and Arsenal for Gyokeres’ signature has almost been won – and not by the Red Devils.

Indeed, Arsenal have reached an agreement with Gyokeres and aren’t far away from doing the same with Sporting, which means Man Utd will have to swiftly pivot to alternatives if they still want another option up front after underwhelming seasons by Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

There’s bound to be a range of speculation about who else United could target – and there have now been some fairly big claims about a name who was played down as a potential option earlier this week.

According to The Sun, United are ready to make a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin after his Everton contract expired.

The report claims ‘Amorim wants’ the 28-year-old and that club officials have already ‘reached out’ to him.

United are considering tabling a ‘lucrative contract’, reporter Alan Nixon explains, in which bonuses would be linked to the number of appearances Calvert-Lewin would make. After all, the England international has had fitness issues in recent seasons.

With that in mind as well, the report clarifies that Calvert-Lewin wouldn’t be arriving as United’s new first-choice striker, but someone who could be ‘third or fourth choice’.

The logic is that less pressure on Calvert-Lewin for regular starts may suit him – just as much as it would United, who are looking for someone happy enough to be a backup – but he could offer something different to what United already have up front.

Even though Calvert-Lewin would be a free signing, United are still looking to offload some players before adding to their squad. Precisely, the likes of Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho are listed as candidates to leave before a new frontman arrives.

Man Utd chances of Calvert-Lewin swoop assessed amid competition

On the back of a season in which he scored only three times from 26 appearances, it’s fair to say Calvert-Lewin might not be the most exciting option United could have on their radar – especially in contrast to 54-goal Gyokeres, who’s a similar age.

On the other hand, it could be argued that United’s interest in the two strikers has been intended for them to fulfil different squad roles.

Nevertheless, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed earlier this week that Calvert-Lewin to United was unlikely given his current wage demands – which would be even more of an issue for a non-starting striker.

“Calvert-Lewin’s issue for Newcastle and Man Utd, and Chelsea who explored a deal 12 months ago, is wages,” Jacobs explained.

“Nothing has changed there. Even though the player is looking for a new club the wage demands are very high and that’s why I don’t expect Man Utd to move in that direction.

“He’s definitely a market opportunity, but the only way I think it would develop with clubs like Man Utd and Newcastle is if the wage demands drop significantly.

“As far as I’m aware he’s even more adamant that the wage he wants is going to be quite rigid.

“I don’t see them (Man Utd) going down the Calvert-Lewin route unless they really have a hole in their squad later in the window or if the wage demands drop.”

However, journalist Graeme Bailey has since backed up claims that Man Utd have shown interest in the former Sheffield United striker.

In his version of events for TBR Football, though, it’s actually Newcastle who ‘have held the most advanced talks’ so far. There’s also a warning of competition from MLS and Saudi Pro League sides.

Man Utd transfer news: Where will unwanted attackers go?

As mentioned earlier, United will need to clear some space by getting rid of some of the attackers they have been trying to find new clubs for.

Rashford recently returned from a loan spell at Aston Villa, but Amorim isn’t keen on reintegrating him.

His dream destination, as TEAMtalk has reported since February, is Barcelona. Now, the major sacrifice he could make to seal the move has been revealed as a bid is prepared.

As for Sancho, Chelsea paid a penalty fee to avoid having to buy him after his loan spell.

A move abroad could be next after a report claimed Juventus would be open to sending United a player Amorim admires in return.

Calvert-Lewin stats by season with Everton