Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, who has been superb for the Saints this season despite their poor form.

The Red Devils hierarchy are keen to back new manager Ruben Amorim in the upcoming transfer windows and he is keen to strengthen his options out wide.

Dibling, 18, is arguably Southampton’s best player and is only expected to improve as he gains experience. The England Under-21s international has featured in all but one of their Premier League fixtures so far, scoring one goal.

According to The Sun, Man Utd and Aston Villa have ‘sent scouts to watch his last three games and he’s believed to be on the radar of clubs in Germany and Italy as well.’

However, the report claims ‘it’s likely any deal for the player would be in the summer as Southampton are not ready to sell with relegation a looming threat.’

But if Southampton are relegated to the Championship this season, ‘they could struggle to keep hold of Dibling.’

The Saints currently sit dead-last of the table on just five points from 14 games, the third-worst start to a top flight campaign since the Premier League began.

Man Utd eyeing young winger targets

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd will look to bring in a new winger either in January or next summer. This is in part due to Amorim and the Red Devils board’s view that Antony isn’t worth the £200,000 per week wage he’s on.

We understand Man Utd are willing to listen to offers for Antony next month but offloading him won’t be straightforward, as no club has shown a willingness to match his salary.

Man Utd may, therefore, have to settle for loaning Antony out and are already looking at potential replacements, of which Dibling is one.

As we exclusively revealed a month ago, Man Utd boss Amorim is keen on a reunion with Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda at Old Trafford.

The 17-year-old has been described as ‘Bukayo Saka-like’ by coaches and a number of other clubs, including Manchester City, are also keeping tabs on his progress.

Quenda has a €100m (£84m / $104m) release clause in his contract which is considered too high and Sporting are reluctant to allow him to leave mid-season.

It’s likely that Man Utd will have to wait until next summer to sign Quenda or Dibling, but it’s clear that they’re looking at young wingers with high potential.

Man Utd round-up: Amad going nowhere / Gyokeres latest

Meanwhile, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that rumours of Amad Diallo potentially leaving Man Utd are well wide of the mark.

We understand that the Red Devils have ‘no fear’ that the 22-year-old will leave and are in the process of negotiating a new, lucrative contract for him.

His current contract is set to expire next summer, meaning he can open talks with foreign clubs in January over a Bosman move next summer.

However, sources have reiterated that the Ivory Coast international has hopes to stay at Man Utd and become a key figure in taking the club back to the top.

Diallo adores the club and has always dreamt of being a star at Old Trafford, even when he out on loan at other clubs in the past.

In other news, Man Utd continue to be linked with a move for Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, who has a positive relationship with Amorim thanks to their time together in Portugal.

Reports suggest that the Red Devils are willing to wait until the end of the season to make their move for Gyokeres. The player is protected by a €100m (£83m / $106m) release clause that Sporting will strictly adhere to next month. Per the report, the clause is the ‘only condition for signing’ Gyokeres mid-season.

However, once the summer window rolls around, Sporting are reportedly willing to let Gyokeres leave at a significantly reduced rate.

