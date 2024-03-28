Man Utd plot surprise swoop for veteran Real Madrid star who Ancelotti is desperate to keep

Manchester United have identified a Real Madrid star as a target for the summer, although the player himself has a different destination in mind.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils are looking to strengthen their forward ranks in the summer. With Anthony Martial set to depart at the end of the season, this is an obvious area where Man Utd are looking to improve.

Rasmus Hojlund has started to prove his worth since the turn of the year, although the club are keen to sign another forward to compete with the 21-year-old.

The likes of Ivan Toney and Lois Openda have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, although they will both come at a premium cost.

According to reports in Spain, United have a new striker target in mind. As per Relevo, the Man Utd hierarchy have identified Real Madrid loanee Joselu as a potential target.

The 34-year-old striker is enjoying an eye-catching season with the Spanish giants and is currently on loan from Espanyol. Across all competitions, he’s scored 14 goals so far.

Of course, Joselu is no stranger to the Premier League, having previously had stints with Stoke City and Newcastle United. English fans never really saw the best of the Spanish forward as he only scored 10 goals in 68 Premier League appearances.

However, since his days in England, the 34-year-old has honed his craft and he’s earned plenty of plaudits from Real Madrid fans this season.

Joselu wants to stay at Real Madrid

While Man Utd are trying to learn how much it would take to strike a deal for Joselu, the Spaniard seems keen to stick around at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I hope to stay with Real Madrid on a permanent deal,” the forward told ABC.

“I had a clause that if Espanyol went down, I could go out on loan. And well, Madrid had the opportunity, they thought it was convenient to be able to trigger it. And here I am.

“Well, there’s a contract, an option to buy, Madrid can buy me in the summer. There are many situations, if Espanyol do not get promoted, if they do go up. A lot of things that can happen.”

It’s no secret that signing Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid’s main priority at this stage, although having Joselu as a backup option next season could be of interest.

Carlo Ancelotti has been impressed with the Espanyol loanee and he seems keen to sign the 34-year-old on a permanent basis.

“He’s doing everything he needs to stay, playing spectacularly,” Ancelotti told reporters last month.

“It’s a blessing to have a striker with this quality, different, always willing. When he comes in, he helps. We are all delighted with him.”

