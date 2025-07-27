Manchester United have joined Brentford in the race for Metz attacker Idrissa Gueye, per reports, who the Bees are targeting to replace Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils eventually agreed a deal worth £71million for Mbeumo after a drawn-out saga, but Ruben Amorim is still looking to add to his forward line.

Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan, while Alejandro Garnacho and Antony have both been transfer-listed, and Rasmus Hojlund has been heavily linked with an exit, so United may well bring in another forward to help fill that void.

According to The Sun, United and Burnley have ‘joined’ Brentford and Southampton ‘in the hunt’ for Metz’s 18-year-old star Gueye, who can play as a striker or right-winger.

The once-capped Senegalese international is reportedly wanted by new Brentford boss Keith Andrews, who feels he can ‘get one over’ on United by sealing a deal.

However, the Red Devils are now looking to ‘hijack’ a move for Gueye, which would be a second major blow for Brentford after they were ‘left reeling’ by Mbeumo’s switch to Old Trafford.

A bid of £15million would reportedly be enough to sign Gueye. Brentford can offer him the chance to play regularly in the Premier League, while United see him as a ‘long-term prospect.’

Man Utd eyeing move for talented forward

Gueye only joined Metz from Senegalese club Generation Foot in January, but made a big impression in France’s second tier.

The teenager notched five goals and one assist in 17 Ligue 1 appearances for Metz last term, playing a crucial role in them sealing promotion to France’s top flight, via the play-offs.

Gueye was also part of the Senegal squad that handed Thomas Tuchel his first defeat as England boss, though was an unused substitute.

His performances and potential have captured the attention of Premier League trio United, Brentford and Burnley, while Championship side Southampton are also keen.

It will be interesting to see who makes the first formal bid for Gueye. He is contracted until 2029 with Metz, but as mentioned, £15million could be enough to seal a deal.

United, meanwhile, are still focused on signing a new centre-forward who can slot straight into the starting XI, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko on the shortlist, as TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on July 18.

