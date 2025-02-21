Man Utd plotting Real Madrid hijack with €90m star’s transfer ‘already underway’

Man Utd are among three clubs with confirmed interest in snatching a €90m-rated defender away from the clutches of Real Madrid, with a report claiming plans for a summer transfer are ‘already underway.’

Man Utd were content to make just a single first-team signing in the winter window, with Patrick Dorgu arriving to bolster the wing-back spots.

The Red Devils would have done more business if they could, but further buys were dependant on player sales and none were forthcoming.

As such, a huge turnover in players is anticipated for the summer, with two centre-backs almost certain to be among the leavers.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the expectation is neither Jonny Evans or Victor Lindelof – both out of contract at season’s end – will be offered new deals.

With Amorim deploying a back three, United require more centre-backs in their ranks than clubs who play two centre-halves in a traditional back four.

And per the latest from BILD chief Christian Falk, Man Utd are taking a look at RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba.

Falk listed United as well as Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea as those seeking to disrupt an apparent plan to get Lukeba to Real Madrid.

“True: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have Castello Lukeba on their radar,” claimed Falk.

“The Leipzig defender extended his contract until 2029 in October – but plans are apparently already underway for a potential transfer in the summer. Lukeba and his agents have their sights set on a move to Real Madrid.

“Following the contract extension, the 22-year-old’s release clause will be €90m [£74.5m] for the upcoming transfer window.”

Will Real Madrid move for Castello Lukeba?

Real Madrid are known to be on the hunt for a readymade centre-back at season’s end.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are both the wrong side of 30 and club stalwart Nacho was never replaced upon leaving for Saudi Arabia last summer.

Lukeba was listed by AS as being on Real Madrid’s radar ahead of the winter window, though the club ultimately elected to stick what those already at Carlo Ancelotti’s disposal.

And per a more recent update from the Daily Mail, Real Madrid actually have their gaze fixed on the Premier League for their centre-back signing.

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) was listed as their top target, with Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) and Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth) back-up options.

If Real Madrid do pass on the chance to make Lukeba’s dream come true, Man Utd and their Premier League rivals will have a opportunity to step in.

