How Tottenham's Son Heung-min might look in a Manchester United shirt amid links to Old Trafford

Ruben Amorim is reported to have urged Manchester United to target a surprise move to bring Son Heung-min to Old Trafford in 2025 – after it was claimed the Red Devils feel a deal is there to be done and they have a chance of prising the iconic star away from Tottenham in 2025.

The 32-year-old star is widely considered the best South Korean star of all time, having moved to Tottenham for a bargain £22m (€30m, $32.5m) back in summer 2015. Now in his 10th season in north London, Son has played a part in an impressive 254 goals (166 scored, 88 assists) in 422 games for Spurs – giving him a goal contribution every 1.66 games.

And having been appointed as club captain following the departure of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris in summer 2023, Son‘s importance to Spurs – both in terms of his on-field contributions and of the global and commercial appeal he brings – cannot be underestimated.

But with the 32-year-old’s deal in N17 is due to expire next summer meaning the player is eligible to negotiate a pre-contract move overseas from January 1 – just 28 days from now.

However, a surprise report from Givemesport claims that new United boss Amorim sees Son as a ‘viable target’ to bring to Old Trafford next year themselves, with there being ‘plenty of chat around Old Trafford’ that an approach could be made to lure him to the north-west at the end of the current season.

Amorim is looking to help restore Manchester United back to their former glories and, while they have made some quick progress under his management, the club plans to strengthen in a number of key areas across the summer window.

Operating in a 3-4-2-1 formation, Son could be seen as a possible option to play as one of the two No.10’s behind the frontman, forming a potentially devasting partnership with Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford.

Tottenham have ace up their sleeve to block ambitious Man Utd move for Son

While talks over a new deal for Son at Spurs are yet to see an agreement reached, they do still have a one-year option in his deal that can at the very least ensure the 131-times capped South Korea international remains with the club until summer 2026.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have already started the process of activating that option, with the trusted reporter providing an update on his situation on his YouTube channel last month.

“I have something to say about Heung-min Son, a top player of Tottenham Hotspur,” Romano said. “It’s important to say that, according to my information, Tottenham are prepared to take the option to extend the contract of Son.

“So if you check on Son, on all the websites, for example, Transfermarkt, you can see that his contract is expiring in the summer of 2025.

“But Tottenham have an option, have a clause in the contract to extend the deal for one more season, 2025/26, and they are in the process, from what I’m hearing, of extending this contract for one more year.

“This is the idea, this is the plan, the process has already started and so the expectation is for Son to have a longer contract at Tottenham.”

However, reports last month also stated that a sensational parting of ways could be on the cards with the player informing the club that he has no intention of signing a deal for longer than that and the player is seeking one final career challenge away from Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Whether that would force his sale this summer, or whether United would move to pay a fee for him, remains to be seen.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan has looked into the rumour about United potentially moving for the 32-year-old and at this stage has not been told anything that backs up such speculation.

Man Utd target Feyenoord midfielder; Spurs have Cristian Romero fear

Reports on Wednesday morning claimed Amorim is very much focused on strengthening his attacking midfield in 2025 and has reportedly instructed United bosses to secure a deal for Arne Slot’s former Feyenoord favourite Antonio Milambo.

Per Florian Plettenberg, the 19-year-old ‘fits perfectly’ into the profile of player Man Utd want to sign in the INEOS era.

Elsewhere, reports in Italy claim Man Utd are considering a surprise swoop for Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Finally, TEAMtalk understands Amorim has approved the potential signing of Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies, though several hurdles need to be crossed before a deal can be nudged over the line.

Over at Tottenham, a fresh report claims Postecoglou is in growing danger of losing Cristian Romero to Real Madrid amid what has been described as growing concerns the club aren’t capable of matching the Argentinian’s ambitions.

Son down the years: a true Tottenham icon

Son’s stats over the past five seasons

August 2015 – Son signs for Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen for £22m, eclipsing the record of the most expensive Asian player of all time.

September 2015 – Scores his first two goals for Tottenham in a Europa League match.

September 2016 – Equals his Premier League goal tally from the season before in 25 fewer appearances.

October 2016 – Becomes the first Asian player to win the Premier League Player of the Month award.

March 2017 – Scores his first Tottenham hat-trick in an FA Cup win.

May 2017 – Becomes the only player that season to win the Premier League Player of the Month accolade twice.

November 2017 – Becomes the highest-scoring Asian player in Premier League history.

January 2018 – Matches a club record that had lasted 14 years of scoring in five consecutive home games for Spurs.

June 2018 – Receives the first of four Tottenham goal of the season awards.

July 2018 – Earns a long-term contract extension with Tottenham.

October 2018 – Reaches the landmark of 150 appearances for Tottenham and celebrates by scoring a brace, and soon after scores his 50th goal for the club.

April 2019 – Scores the first competitive goal at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

May 2019 – Named Tottenham’s player of the season for the first time.

November 2019 – Scores the first goal of the Jose Mourinho era at Tottenham.

February 2020 – Hits the landmark of 50 Premier League goals.

July 2020 – Picks up the Tottenham player of the season award for the second year in a row.

September 2020 – Scores four goals in a single game for Spurs, all assisted by Harry Kane.

November 2020 – Named the Premier League Player of the Month for the third time in his career.

December 2020 – Wins the Puskas Award for a goal he scored 12 months earlier.

January 2021 – Reaches the milestone of scoring 100 goals for Tottenham.

July 2021 – Extends his Tottenham contract until 2025.

November 2021 – Scores Tottenham’s first goal under Antonio Conte, the third permanent manager in a row for which this was the case.

April 2022 – Enters the top 10 of Tottenham’s all-time scorers after firing in a hat-trick.

May 2022 – Finishes the season as the joint-top scorer in the Premier League along with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, and is named as Tottenham’s player of the season.

April 2023 – Becomes a member of the Premier League’s 100 Club.

August 2023 – Chosen as the new Tottenham captain by Ange Postecoglou.

September 2023 – Scores a North London Derby brace to bring up 150 goals in Tottenham colours, and eventually earns the Premier League Player of the Month award.

December 2023 – Becomes Tottenham’s top assist provider in the Premier League era.

May 2024 – Finishes his first season as Tottenham captain as their top scorer, for the first time when considering all competitions.

