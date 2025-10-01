Manchester United are in the market for a new full-back and could compete with rivals Manchester City to sign an Atletico Madrid star, per reports.

The Red Devils are planning behind the scenes for the January window and despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Ruben Amorim, they plan to invest in the squad.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones exclusively revealed on September 23 that United are scouring the market for a new wing-back who can compete with Diogo Dalot for a starting spot.

Now, according to TBR Football, they have identified Atletico star Nahuel Molina as a key target ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims that Molina, who is Argentina’s starting right-back, is being eyed by United and Man City as they look to add to their defensive options.

The 27-year-old turned down a move to Nottingham Forest over the summer, but his stance on an Atletico exit may have shifted after falling down Diego Simeone’s pecking order.

Molina has started just one LaLiga game so far this season after losing his spot in the XI to Marcos Llorente. Atletico will ‘consider’ offers in January, per the report, giving the Manchester rivals a golden chance to bring him in.

Man Utd eye move for Man City target

TEAMtalk understands United have two priorities for January, one is a new midfielder and the other is a new wing-back, so the Molina links make sense for the latter category.

Molina has plenty of experience at the highest level, having chalked up 141 appearances for Atletico since joining in 2022.

The dynamic defender was also part of the Argentina squad that won the World Cup in 2022 – valuable experience that United would no doubt love to have in their dressing room.

Man City’s desire for a new right-back is also no secret.

They are big admirers of Tino Livramento, but with Newcastle determined not to sell and the 22-year-old suffering a potentially long-term injury, he is unlikely to be a viable option in January.

Molina could heading out of Atletico this winter, and it will be interesting to see if United or City make any formal approaches in the coming weeks and months.

Latest Man Utd news: ‘Dream’ manager update / Mainoo concern

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that United manager target Andoni Iraola would view replacing Ruben Amorim as a ‘dream’ opportunity.

The Bournemouth manager ranks highly on the Red Devils’ shortlist as they prepare for the potential sacking of Amorim.

While Iraola remains appreciative and respectful of Bournemouth, he is ‘ready’ to take the next step in his career and is a man to watch as United plan for post-Amorim life.

In other news, TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has revealed that Kobbie Mainoo’s future at Old Trafford could hinge on Amorim losing his job.

The 20-year-old has featured infrequently under the Portuguese coach and the situation could become even more toxic if he doesn’t play against Sunderland on Saturday.

