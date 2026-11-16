Man Utd: Pochettino ‘wants’ ex-Leeds flop as shock SECOND signing with ‘convincing offer’ to seal deal

Incoming Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly turned to Juventus star Weston McKennie as a potential January signing – and he is one of FOUR USMNT stars linked with a move to Old Trafford.

A deal has been struck for Pochettino to become Man Utd’s next manager, and he will join on a contract until 2029 later this week.

Pochettino faces a huge job at Old Trafford, with his priority being to guide Man Utd out of the Premier League relegation zone.

He is likely to be helped in the January transfer window, with it claimed that Pochettino is plotting a double raid on a rival Premier League club for two priority signings.

The Red Devils have already completed a deal for a Reading starlet to be Pochettino’s first signing.

For January, United’s priority is said to be a centre-back and striker, but they could also recruit in other positions.

This includes a new midfielder after their botched midfield in the summer led to the arrivals of £150m trio Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, some of whom were reportedly far down their list.

Now, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claims Pochettino ‘wants’ McKennie, who has worked under Man Utd’s next manager for the United States.

Chances of Manchester United signing Weston McKennie revealed

This feels like a lazy transfer link that’s been made up after Pochettino has publicly praised McKennie on several occasions, but the report claims the Red Devils can sign him in January if they submit a ‘convincing offer’.

Still, McKennie recently earned a contract extension until 2030, so Juventus could still try to price the 28-year-old out of an exit in the winter transfer window.

And Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd have three other January transfer priorities instead of signing a new midfielder.

Romano explained: “The first message coming from people at Manchester United was that they will do things in January. I therefore expect at least one signing, but it could be even more. It could be two or more, so let’s see what happens.

“There will also be more meetings with Mauricio Pochettino. Starting next week, Manchester United will have conversations with him regarding signings, opportunities, ideas and more. Those discussions are going to take place.

“My understanding is that the two key areas Manchester United want to address are centre-back and striker.

“United believe they could do something at centre-back during the January transfer window. They also want to add another striker to the team, particularly considering Benjamin Sesko’s physical issues. That is a serious possibility.

“We also have to see what happens at left-back, because United wanted to add a player in that position during the summer.

“However, with a new coach, new conversations will take place. We have to see what Manchester United decide to do as a club, together with their new manager, ahead of January.

“This comes after a summer in which they invested heavily in midfield, bringing three new signings to Old Trafford.”

Clearly, signing United States stars are a likely common theme for the Red Devils owing to Pochettino’s connections to the USMNT.

On that note, our sources exclusively revealed last week that Pochettino will be given the final say on the prospect of signing two other USA stars in the January window; one of whom who has already given the move the green light.