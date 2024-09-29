Manchester United are reportedly considering a big-money offer for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who remains a target for Liverpool and Newcastle.

The Magpies submitted three bids for the England defender over the summer, the last of which amounted to £60m including add-ons, but it wasn’t enough to convince Palace into a sale.

But that hasn’t deterred Guehi’s suitors and Man Utd are poised to join the race with a huge offer of their own, per reports.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd have a ‘strong interest’ in Guehi and are ready to compete with Liverpool and Newcastle for his services.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils could submit an offer of ‘over €75m (£62.7m; £83.8m)’ for Guehi. They have already signed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt this season but are keen to sign another quality centre-back.

Man Utd are also considering another move for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, who they missed out on over the summer.

Branthwaite and Guehi could have similar price tags in January so Man Utd’s sporting director Dan Ashworth will have to choose which of the England internati0nals to prioritise.

Crystal Palace could drop Guehi demands

Palace stood firm on their £75m valuation of Guehi over the summer, but reports suggest that the Eagles’ stance could soften in 2025.

TBR Football claims that Palace ‘have told Guehi they will sell him in 2025 if he refuses to sign a new contract.’ His current deal expires in 2026 and so far, he’s shown ‘little enthusiasm’ to extend it.

The report claims that Palace ‘will consider a sale in January if it becomes apparent that a new deal won’t be agreed.’ They are also expected to ‘drop their demands,’ so Man Utd’s proposed £62.7m bid may be enough to sign Guehi.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool have identified Guehi as a potential long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Reds are ready to splash the cash on a new defender in 2025 and Guehi, along with Goncalo Inacio, Gleison Bremer and Loic Bade are on their shortlist.

Man Utd, therefore, could face competition from fierce rivals Liverpool for the defender’s signature in January.

Man Utd, Liverpool battling for Argentine winger

Meanwhile, Man Utd are reportedly competing with Liverpool for another transfer target – 20-year-old Argentine winger Thiago Fernandez – who has been dubbed as ‘the new Angel Di Maria.

Both the Red Devils and Liverpool are on the hunt for fresh attacking talent to bolster their squads, especially in the wide areas, with Fernandez the latest Argentine prospect to rise in prominence.

He plays his football for Velez Sarsfield in Argentina’s top division. He has enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 season so far, chipping in with five goals and eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are all in the mix for his signature, with a January transfer possible for Fernandez.

IN FOCUS: Jarrad Branthwaite vs Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi and Jarrad Branthwaite, stats from last season

