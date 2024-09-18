Manchester United are reported to have surged past Real Madrid in the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb sensation Martin Baturina with confidence growing that Dan Ashworth can strike a deal and with the star’s arrival potentially spelling curtains for a hugely experienced Red Devils man.

It’s been an indifferent season so far for Erik ten Hag’s side after suffering two defeats in their opening three games, though the Dutchman will hope Manchester United’s confidence has been restored after scoring 10 unanswered goals in their last two games, including the 7-0 thumping of League One Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

It will be hoped that is a sign of things to come and better results continue to follow as Ten Hag’s five summer signings continue to bed into life at Old Trafford.

However, the Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth revolution at United is still in its embryonic phase, with plans for another big overhaul of players already being put into place ahead of the 2025 transfer windows.

One name strongly linked in recent days is Croatian star Baturina, who has been earning rave reviews with Dinamo Zagreb in recent times. Mentioned as a potential target for Real Madrid, the midfielder has caught the eye with five assists from just eight appearances already this season.

Now according to Sky Deutschland journalist Patrick Berger, United have ‘positioned themselves’ on to the front row in the race to sign the 21-year-old talent.

Writing on X, Berger claims United are big admirers of a player, who was on the radar of Atletico Madrid, Fiorentina, and AS Roma over the summer, and the Red Devils have now been given hope of a deal by claiming the “strong No 10” is ready to “take the next step” in summer 2025.

Signing Croatian ‘jewel’ will spell the end for experienced Man Utd star

Described as a “Croatian jewel” by Berger, Ashworth and Co are ready to keep a close eye on the player – in action on Tuesday night as his side were hammered 9-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League – over the coming months as they look to push ahead with that initial interest in his signature.

And while the Red Devils have already brought in Manuel Ugarte this summer for a fee that will ultimately reach £50.5m (€60m, $66.7m), their midfield rebuild is far from finished.

To that end, Ratcliffe and Ashworth are on something of a personal mission to bring down United’s wage bill and are especially keen to move on those high-earning stars who are perhaps not quite justifying their keep.

It was for that reason that both Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial – who took home a combined £590,000 a week – were quickly moved on at the end of their contracts by the new regime.

And it is our understanding that United’s hierarchy is far from done revolutionsing the squad with both Casemiro – whom Ugarte is expected to replace in the long term – and Christian Eriksen next on United’s hitlist.

The departure of Eriksen now looks like an inevitability. The experienced Dane is a hugely popular figure at United and did manage to get himself on the scoresheet twice on Tuesday night as the Tykes were put to the sword.

But on a deal worth £150,000 a week due to expire next summer and, having fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag, his time at Old Trafford is drawing to a close.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the 136-cap Denmark international is ready to move on next summer, barring a sudden change of fortunes, while a cut-price move in the January window cannot be ruled out either.

And the prospective capture of Baturina would only heighten claims that Eriksen’s time will soon be up.

Elsewhere at United, the goal that Antony scored from the penalty spot on Tuesday evening has been welcomed by Ten Hag, with the United boss thrilled to see the club’s team spirit in action and with Marcus Rashford handing over spot-kick duties to the Brazilian.

“They are very ambitious, very hungry,” Ten Hag told a post-match press conference. “But they also give each other the ball, they want to give assists and allow each other to score a goal like with the penalty.

“Antony needs some confidence then Rashy gives the pen to Antony which is good for the team when they are together.”

However, despite the win and the goal, it was not enough to spare Antony from criticism from Ally McCoist, with the pundit also naming one United attacker as “the best of an average bunch”. A backhanded compliment if ever there was one!

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are just one Premier League side who we can confirm have an interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah in 2025.

The 6ft 5in centre-half falls out of contract next year and has confirmed his desire to leave on a free.

But while United are interested, a familiar foe is reported to be at the front of the queue to sign the 31-times capped Germany international.

Who is Martin Baurina and why is he destined for the top?

Born in February 2003, Baturina is a product of the famous Dinamo Zagreb youth academy that has produced stars like Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Josko Gvardiol.

He is also from a footballing family as his dad is former Croatia international Mate Baturina and his older brother, Roko, is currently playing for Malaga.

The 21-year-old made his senior debut in May 2021 and has since made another 127 appearances, registering 16 goals and 32 assists in the process.

He also impressed for Croatia at the European Under-21 Championship in 2023 and has now won four caps at senior level.

Standing at 5ft 8in, Baturina is a diminutive attacking midfielder that has a low centre of gravity, which allows him to twist and turn out of tight spaces.

His vision, technical ability and dribbling skills have earned him comparisons to Modric, who left Zagreb for Tottenham and has since enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Real Madrid.

“When you compare the two at the same age, you could say that Baturina is further in his development at the same age than Modric,” Croatian journalist Dragan Stojanovic said via Transfermarkt.

“There is no doubt that he is very developed for his age. His strengths are his playmaking abilities, he always has an idea of what to do with the ball next, and reads the game very well.”

He added: “There are almost no weaknesses. Perhaps his only soft spot is his consistency. But I have no doubt that he will be the new Modric.”

