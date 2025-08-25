Manchester United are edging closer to completing a striker transfer after the terms put forward were deemed satisfactory by both the club and player.

The Red Devils aim to sign a new goalkeeper and central midfielder in the final week of the window. Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham exposed Man Utd’s weaknesses in both departments, with Altay Bayindir continuing to look shaky and Ruben Amorim showing little faith in Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo.

Coinciding with Man Utd’s efforts to make two more signings is their quest to offload several unfancied stars.

The likes of Tyrell Malacia, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Granacho and Rasmus Hojlund can all leave. Today’s update regards the last man on that list.

Man Utd want rid of Hojlund following the signing of Benjamin Sesko. The Dane previously went on record to state his desire to remain and fight for his place, but his stance has now softened.

Serie A champions Napoli – who have lost Romelu Lukaku to a serious thigh injury – are deep in discussions with United.

Napoli are proposing an initial one-year loan that contains an obligation to buy. Those terms are satisfactory for Man Utd given the obligation to buy means a permanent move will be sealed next summer.

Hojlund, meanwhile, only wishes to depart if there is a permanent solution attached. He does not want to be in a similar situation to Sancho and Antony who left on loan, only to return to Old Trafford with their futures still up in the air.

The obligation to buy in the loan Napoli are proposing meets Hojlund’s demands, while the latest from Sky Sports states the frontman is also high on the idea of playing Champions League football, which Napoli can provide.

Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli advancing

“Napoli remain in talks with Manchester United over a deal to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund,” wrote Sky reporter, Dharmesh Sheth.

“Discussions are understood to be positive – with Napoli exploring a loan with an obligation to buy.

“It is thought Hojlund is very open to the move as negotiations continue with his camp.

“AC Milan failed with a move for Hojlund after they proposed a loan with an option to buy.

“And while United and Hojlund prefer a permanent element attached to any deal, the prospect of Champions League football is believed to be a big sway – regardless of what deal can be struck.

“Hojlund was once again omitted from the United squad for yesterday’s game at Fulham.”

Regarding cost, Fabrizio Romano previously reported a loan fee of €6m plus an obligation to buy worth roughly €40m-€45m was being discussed.

Latest Man Utd news – Lammens / Antony / Bruno…

🔴⚫️ Man Utd informed of price hike for Senne Lammens after star says ‘YES’

🔴⚫️ Man Utd finally ‘advancing’ on Antony’s exit with new bid ‘imminent’

🔴⚫️ Referee slammed for Bruno Fernandes penalty miss with ‘no reason’ to hinder Man Utd star