Man Utd prepare €40m bid for ferocious Casemiro replacement who’ll form dream Mainoo pairing

Man Utd want to replace Casemiro with the newest Brazil international

Manchester United have already decided who should replace Casemiro as Kobbie Mainoo’s midfield partner next season, and a report claims a €40m bid could unlock the Premier League man’s signing.

Man Utd forked out £70m (including add-ons) when signing Brazil international Casemiro from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. Such a lofty outlay for a player who was already the wrong side of 30 was a risk, though Casemiro did excel in his maiden season in England.

The combative midfielder helped guide Man Utd into the Champions League and also scored the opener in the 2023 League Cup final. Their success in that competition handed United their first major honour since 2017.

However, Casemiro has shown troubling signs of decline this term and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now at the helm, a sweeping squad overhaul is expected this summer.

Casemiro is understood to be among the players Man Utd listen to offers for. Others in that category include Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Mason Greenwood.

Casemiro has been earmarked as a key target for the Saudi Pro League and according to Spanish outlet Sport, he could be pushed towards the middle east this summer.

It’s claimed Man Utd have decided to move Casemiro on amid his form and fitness struggles this term. With the excellent Kobbie Mainoo looking like he’ll be a mainstay in the United XI for the next decade and beyond, a worthy partner in the engine room is being sought.

To that end, Sport state the player Man Utd have ‘already decided’ they’ll turn to is Joao Gomes of Wolves.

Gomes the perfect foil for Mainoo

The combative holding midfielder, 23, cost €18.7m to sign when Wolves struck a deal with Flamengo in January of 2023.

Gomes has been a revelation in the Premier League and currently sits third in the tackles metric this season. Only Joao Palhinha (110) of Fulham and Vinicius Souza (105) from Sheffield United have made more tackles than Gomes (85).

Gomes is also known for his high interception rate, his remarkable number of duels per match and also winning the ball back in the final third.

Wolves may be forced to cash in on a valued asset or two this summer. Pedro Neto is a target for many a club in the upper echelons of the Premier League, though Gomes is a wanted man too.

Tottenham have shown interest in the event they’re unable to land No 1 midfield target, Conor Gallagher. But per Sport, Gomes may already be heading to Old Trafford by the time Gallagher’s future becomes clear.

It’s noted United are readying a €40m/£34m bid which would more than double Wolves’ investment in the player.

Wolves may well feel emboldened to hold out for a far higher sum, not least because Gomes is now a full-fledged Brazil international.

Indeed, Gomes won his first senior cap in the 1-0 friendly victory over England last weekend. Furthermore, his contract at Molineux doesn’t expire until 2028, thus putting Wolves in a strong bargaining position.

