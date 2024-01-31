Man Utd prepare fresh move for €60m target and rival Liverpool, Arsenal for second defender with same value

Giorgio Scalvini and Willian Pacho are both defensive targets for Man Utd

Manchester United remain keen on Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini despite his rising price tag – and he could be one of two centre-backs they target towards the summer.

According to Calciomercato, Man Utd are firmly established in the hunting pack for Scalvini, who is in the process of having his Atalanta contract extended until 2028.

By the age of 20, Scalvini has already established himself in Serie A, playing either as a centre-back or defensive midfielder for Atalanta.

He has caught the attention of Man Utd, who are now being tipped to make a move for him – but it seems more likely to come in the summer rather than today or tomorrow, before the January deadline.

Calciomercato claims Scalvini is now worth up to €60m (£51.26m), but that might not be too off-putting for Man Utd.

There is a sense that the club are accustomed to splashing out on big transfer fees and could do so again for Scalvini.

After all, Man Utd are in need of a defensive evolution ahead of next season, since doubts are lingering about the futures of players like Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire.

Scalvini is one of several potential targets they will be monitoring before they decide on who should come in and join Lisandro Martinez in their backline.

Another target Man Utd are being linked with is Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to Bild, Pacho has attracted Liverpool and Arsenal as well as the Red Devils, just a few months on from his move to Frankfurt from Royal Antwerp.

In mainland Europe, the 22-year-old is also of interest to Real Madrid and Napoli.

Man Utd recently did business with Eintracht by sending Donny van de Beek to Frankfurt on loan for the rest of the season.

They could now be simultaneously keeping an eye on Pacho’s progress in case he is someone they want to invest in too.

Scouts are expected to continue monitoring Pacho over the coming months in anticipation of a possible summer bid – or bidding war – for his services.

Do Man Utd have room for Scalvini and Pacho?

Like Pacho, Scalvini is also someone who could be the subject of offers from multiple clubs.

Calciomercato has listed Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid as among his admirers.

But if Man Utd can manage to win the battles for both players, they could complement one another in the same squad.

Scalvini is right-footed, whereas Pacho is left-footed, so they could each provide balance.

In theory, Scalvini could become a new starter for Man Utd, whereas Pacho would probably be a backup option to Martinez at first.

But given the injury issues Martinez has recently encountered, it would be useful for Man Utd to have that kind of ability to rotate.

However, Pacho would cost a similar amount of money to Scalvini, since Eintracht are also aiming for a €60m windfall.

It would give them a profit of just over €50m compared to what they paid Royal Antwerp in the summer.

An incentive for Pacho to stay in the Bundesliga, though, is that Frankfurt will automatically increase his salary if he remains with them into a second season due to a clause in his contract, which is valid until 2028.

