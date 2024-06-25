Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite remains Manchester United’s top centre-back target and reports suggest they could submit a second bid.

The Red Devils saw an opening offer of £43m (including add-ons) laughed off by Everton who deemed it simply ‘unacceptable’ for a player of his quality and potential.

As we have consistently reported, the Toffees see the £80m fee Man Utd paid for Harry Maguire and the £75m deal that saw Wesley Fofana join Chelsea as benchmarks for negotiations.

Man Utd’s initial bid was described as the ‘first and final’ offer for Branthwaite by multiple outlets, but it now seems that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to try again for the England international.

It has also been reported that Everton could have to sell Branthwaite to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

However, TEAMtalk sources close to the club maintain this is not the case and they will not be hard-balled by Man Utd on a fee.

The Red Devils will therefore have to submit a significant offer to have any chance of luring the 21-year-old defender away from Goodison Park.

Everton won’t budge on Jarrad Branthwaite price tag

The Liverpool Echo claims that despite claims Man Utd are ‘willing to walk away’ from the Branthwaite deal, their interest has ‘remained’ and there is a ‘growing expectation’ they will submit another bid.

The report adds: “There is an insistence that under Sir Jim Ratcliffe the club will not be held to ransom but Everton are determined not to be bullied into a deal – particularly with the value of someone of Branthwaite’s calibre to the Red Devils inescapable.”

TEAMtalk understands Everton intend to stand firm and a bid in the region of £70m will be required for them to even entertain sanctioning Branthwaite’s sale.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has also dropped an update on Branthwaite’s future, and claims the centre-back is keen to make the switch to Old Trafford.

“This upcoming week, Manchester United internally will discuss again about what they want to do with Jarrad Branthwaite.

“The player keeps waiting for Manchester United. He keeps believing that Manchester United is a fantastic option for his future, so he wants to go to Manchester United.

“But it also depends on Everton, and we have to see if Everton will change the conditions of the deal, because for £70 million, United are not going for Branthwaite. So, it has to be something different in terms of package, and we will see what happens.”

TEAMtalk sources say that while Branthwaite would be open to a move to Old Trafford, he is not actively trying to force an exit at this stage.

