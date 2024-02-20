Man Utd prepare offer that can’t be rejected to sign top defender target, with Bournemouth star on four-man replacement list

Manchester United are more than willing to make a serious offer to sign Gleison Bremer from Juventus in the summer after the asking price came to light, per reports in Italy.

Raphael Varane is approaching the end of his contract with Man Utd, who are in the market for a long-term replacement to the former Real Madrid star. They have various ideas in mind, but Bremer is high on their shortlist, Italian sources suggest.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Bremer is attracting serious interest from Man Utd, who are now preparing their offer that will test Juventus’ resolve significantly.

Juventus want to keep Bremer but have set an asking price in the region of €60m (£51.3m) for him. The report claims Man Utd are ready to make an offer that the Serie A side will find impossible to turn down.

Therefore, it seems Man Utd are willing to spend somewhere close to that €60m valuation in order to bring Bremer to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

In euros, that price would make him the second most expensive defender they have ever invested in, behind Harry Maguire and just above Lisandro Martinez.

Bremer’s departure would be a blow to Juventus, who only renewed his contract in December to tie him down until 2028, but every player has a price.

In turn, Juventus are creating a succession plan in case they lose Bremer to Man Utd. According to La Gazzetta, four names are under consideration.

Juventus’ top target would be Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori, but they are also keeping tabs on Reinildo Mandava from Atletico Madrid, Strahinja Pavlovic from RB Salzburg and Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth.

As TEAMtalk has revealed, Kelly is the subject of widespread interest as he approaches the end of his contract on the South Coast.

Bremer profile differs from replacements

Interestingly, all four of Juventus’ candidates are left-footed, but that isn’t the type of defender Man Utd would be getting in Bremer, who is actually a right-footer.

That means Bremer could become a regular starter for Man Utd next to Martinez in a centre-back partnership, whereas Juventus would be taking the opportunity to alter their defence in a different way.

Bremer’s move would come just as he is expected to hit the peak of his career, since he will have turned 27 by the summer.

The Brazilian has been playing in Italy since 2018, when Torino signed him from Atletico Mineiro. He joined cross-city rivals Juventus four years later.

So far, Bremer has made 68 appearances for Juventus, including his first taste of Champions League action last season.

This term, Juventus are expelled from European involvement, but Bremer has racked up 25 domestic appearances, virtually ever-present in Serie A until a recent suspension for cumulative yellow cards.

After being named in the Serie A Team of the Year for the past two seasons running, Bremer will be hoping to earn similar recognition again before potentially taking flight for a new challenge with Man Utd.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘make contact’ with Bayern Munich over blockbuster deal for attacker who’ll kickstart Ratcliffe rebuild